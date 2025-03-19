KFC introduces The Dunk It Bucket: All you need to know

KFC has launched its first new bucket in nearly a decade—the Dunk It Bucket. It will be available nationwide, starting March 17, 2025. The bucket features crispy Mashed Potato Poppers, hand-breaded Original Recipe® Tenders, Secret Recipe Fries, and a selection of seven sauces. This latest bucket aims to elevate the dipping experience, pairing fried classics with sauces like Comeback Sauce and Sticky Chicky Sweet and Sour.

Priced from $7, the limited-time offering coincides with college basketball’s March Madness and includes exclusive merchandise for fans. Customers can also purchase a larger Double Dunk It Bucket for $25, ideal for group gatherings.

KFC Rewards members earn double points on the new bucket purchases through April 27, 2025.

What’s inside the Dunk It Bucket?

Sauce lovers rejoice: The new bucket includes seven dipping options (Image via KFC)

The Dunk It Bucket includes two Original Recipe® Tenders, a side of Secret Recipe Fries, five Mashed Potato Poppers, and three sauces. For larger orders, the Dunk It Double Bucket offers 10 tenders, 10 poppers, six sauces, four biscuits, and two fries.

The star addition—Mashed Potato Poppers—transforms KFC’s classic mashed potatoes into golden-fried bites with a creamy interior, served with warm gravy.

Orders can be placed in-store, on KFC.com, or via the KFC app. The new bucket and poppers are available while supplies last, with no substitutions allowed. KFC Rewards points apply only to online orders, and bonus points exclude taxes, tips, and fees.

New sauces and customization options

Sauces available with the bucket include:

Warm Gravy : A traditional KFC dipping option.

: A traditional KFC dipping option. Comeback Sauce : Creamy and zesty.

: Creamy and zesty. Honey BBQ and Honey Mustard : Sweet and tangy pairings.

and : Sweet and tangy pairings. Sticky Chicky Sweet and Sour : A blend of pineapple, garlic, and chili.

: A blend of pineapple, garlic, and chili. Classic Ranch and Buffalo Ranch: Creamy options with a spicy twist.

Customers can mix and match sauces to customize their dunking experience.

Pricing, availability, and promotional offers

Dunk It Bucket & Double Dunk It Bucket (Image via KFC)

The Dunk It Bucket starts at $7, while the Dunk In Double Bucket costs $25. Prices are higher in Alaska, Hawaii, California, and on third-party delivery platforms. Both options are available for in-store pickup, delivery, or via the KFC app until supplies last.

KFC Rewards members earn double points on the new bucket orders through April 27, 2025, when purchasing through the app or website.

Limited-edition “Dunk It” merchandise

KFC has introduced a Dunk It Collection as well (Image via KFC Shop)

KFC introduced a Dunk It Collection on KFCShop.com, featuring a mini basketball hoop, stickers, T-shirts, and hoodies. The merchandise ties into the basketball theme, encouraging fans to celebrate the season while enjoying the new bucket.

Catherine Tan-Gillespie, President of KFC U.S., stated that this bucket was designed for “sauce lovers” seeking interactive meals. She said in a press release on March 17, 2025:

"Our new Mashed Potato Poppers transform a legendary KFC classic into a crunchy can't-resist bite of perfection. And the Dunk It Bucket? Oh, it's a dream come true for sauce lovers—dip it, dunk it, drench it, do your thing. It's our first brand-new bucket in nearly a decade, and trust me, it was so worth the wait!"

The launch aligns with March Madness, leveraging the popularity of dunking in both sports and food culture. The Mashed Potato Poppers, a twist on a fan-favorite side, aim to offer a shareable, crunchy complement to KFC’s tenders and fries.

KFC’s Dunk It Bucket combines new and classic menu items for a customizable, sauce-driven experience. With limited-time availability and themed merchandise, the offering targets both sports fans and fried chicken enthusiasts. Customers are encouraged to check the KFC app or website for local availability and participation before placing orders.

