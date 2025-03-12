KFC's Potato Wedges return: All you need to know about fan-favorite item

KFC, originally known as Kentucky Fried Chicken, has brought back its signature side that fans have been missing. The fast food restaurant chain is finally treating fans to their popular Potato Wedges since discontinuing them five years ago.

KFC recently announced that they will be bringing back the fan-favorite potato side for a limited time. According to All Recipes, Kentucky Fried Chicken’s Potato wedges will be available for just two weeks.

Crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, the Potato Wedges will be exclusively available at the restaurant chain’s locations in Tampa. Fans can get this as a la carte or as a side option, beginning March 10.

KFC brings back its Potato Wedges: Details explored

From fried chicken to mashed potatoes and gravy, KFC’s menu features some of the most popular fast food offerings of any fast food chain out there. And, recently the company has re-released the fan-favorite Potato Wedges, a menu item that customers have been waiting for.

On March 10, 2025, Kentucky Fried Chicken took to its official Instagram account and teased the limited-time return of the Potato Wedges. Sharing a video post, the fast-food restaurant chain wrote:

“Tampa, the fate of wedges is in your hands…no pressure!”

Crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, Kentucky Fried Chicken’s signature Potato Wedges are the ultimate side dish for potato lovers. This re-release is part of a market test that the brand itself is conducting to see if the fan excitement for the wedges is actually there.

Fans of the beloved discontinued side dish can try them exclusively at select participating locations in Tampa, Florida. Notably, the Potato Wedges are only coming back for two weeks, beginning March 10 through March 23, 2025, or while supplies last.

The Potato Wedges can be ordered in-restaurant as a la carte or as a side option. However, they are not available on third-party ordering platforms. And, if the Potato Wedges perform well in Tampa indicating the social media hype to be real, then the fast food restaurant chain might bring them back nationwide in the future.

Locations for getting Potato Wedges in Tampa

Fans can get the Potato Wedges at the following five restaurants in Tampa, Florida, for a limited time:

1605 W. Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33606

770 34th Street, N., St. Petersburg, FL 33713

4402 W. Gandy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33611

3105 Havendale Boulevard, Auburndale, FL 33823

1492 N. Broadway Avenue, Bartow, FL 33830

When did KFC discontinue Potato Wedges?

Kentucky Fried Chicken in the year 2020 discontinued the fan-favorite Potato Wedges to simplify its menu for customers. Besides the potato sides, the fast food restaurant chain also reportedly axed their OG Famous Bowl.

After discontinuing the Potato Wedges, the company replaced the same with traditional potato fries. They are now available as a new side dish option across the nation.

About KFC

KFC is an American fast-food restaurant chain. It was founded by Colonel Harland Sanders in 1930. The first franchise opened in the year 1952.

Famous for its fried chicken, the company is now a global brand of fast-food chain. It has a strong presence worldwide with over 24,000 locations in more than 145 countries and territories.

