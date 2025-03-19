KFC adds the Mashed Potato Poppers to U.S. menus: All you need to know about the Australian favorite side

For the first time, KFC is bringing an International fan-favorite to its U.S. menu. Kentucky Fried Chicken has finally introduced its American fans to the all-new Mashed Potato Poppers, a side dish that’s highly popular in Australia.

Ad

The American fast-food restaurant chain, according to PR Newswire, has added the Mashed Potato Poppers to its locations nationwide, starting March 17, 2025. Meanwhile, the highly requested Australian side dish, known as Mashies, was only recently in 2023 resurrected by the fried chicken brand after over a decade.

Served with a side of gravy, the crispy Mashed Potato Poppers are crispy on the outside and soft and fluffy on the inside. Available as à la carte side or as part of the brand’s new “Dunk It Bucket,” the potato side dish will be on Kentucky Fried Chicken menus nationwide for a limited time.

Ad

KFC’s new Mashed Potato Poppers: Details explored

Mashed Potato Poppers are crunchy on the outside, and creamy on the inside (Image via KFC/ PR Newswire)

Giving the creamy mashed potatoes a crunchy twist, the new Mashed Potato Poppers is inspired by Australia’s favorite potato side: Mashies. Served with a side of warm gravy these perfectly crunchy bites have been added to the brand's menu nationwide starting March 17, 2025.

Ad

Introducing Mashed Potato Poppers, Catherine Tan-Gillespie, President at KFC U.S. said in the press release on March 17 (via PR Newswire):

“Our new Mashed Potato Poppers transform a legendary KFC classic into a crunchy can't-resist bite of perfection.”

Fans can get the Mashed Potato Poppers from Kentucky Fried Chicken locations nationwide for a limited time. They are served with a side of gravy and in a five-count à la carte. They can also get them as part of the restaurant’s brand-new “Dunk It Bucket.”

Ad

Dunk It Bucket Meal explored

The Dunk It Bucket starts at $7 (Image via KFC/ PR Newswire)

Meanwhile, just in time for March Madness, the American fast-food restaurant chain is also releasing its first new bucket in almost a decade. Called “The Dunk It Bucket”, it will be available in two sizes.

Ad

Welcoming “The Dunk It Bucket” to the menu, Catherine Tan-Gillespie, President at KFC U.S. added in the press release (via PR Newswire):

“Oh, it's a dream come true for sauce lovers—dip it, dunk it, drench it, do your thing. It's our first brand-new bucket in nearly a decade, and trust me, it was so worth the wait!"

Also available on Kentucky Fried Chicken menus nationwide for a limited time, beginning March 17, “The Dunk It Bucket” is priced differently. The $7 deal features two Original Recipe Tenders, five Mashed Potato Poppers, Secret Recipe Fries, and three choice-based dipping sauces.

Ad

Ad

The $25 deal features 10 Original Recipe Tenders, Secret Recipe Fries, 10 Mashed Potato Poppers, four biscuits, and six choice-based sauces. Fans can choose any sauce they like from Comeback Sauce, Honey BBQ, Honey Mustard, Sticky Chicky Sweet and Sour Sauce, Classic Ranch, and Buffalo Ranch.

Additionally, Kentucky Fried Chicken is also releasing an exclusive “KFC Dunk It” merch to celebrate college basketball's ultimate tournament aka the March Madness tournament. Available at the restaurant's Shop website, the Dunk It Collection features a mini basketball hoop and ball, stickers, and apparel like a T-shirt and hoodie.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback