Glenn Hilliard death: Maryland man charged for killing deputy during fugitive chase

Austin Jacob Allen Davidson, a 20-year-old repeat offender from Delmar, Maryland, was charged on Monday for the murder of Sheriff’s Deputy Glenn Hilliard.

According to Fox News, Austin Davidson was wanted for four outstanding warrants when Glenn Hilliard encountered him in a Pittsville apartment complex on Sunday night. Glenn Hilliard briefly chased Austin Davidson before Davidson shot Hilliard dead at 8:25 pm ET.

Fighting What You Fear @firemanemt4evr RIP Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard Wicomico County. Lost his life over night while protecting his community while trying to get a wanted felon. RIP Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard Wicomico County. Lost his life over night while protecting his community while trying to get a wanted felon. https://t.co/8HBkb1YtXk

After a 2-hour search, Davidson surrendered to local authorities. CNN reported that he has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and the use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.

Glenn Hilliard was a veteran officer. The 42-year-old served as an officer across various law enforcement agencies for over 18 years. He left behind a wife and three children.

The man behind the killing of Glenn Hilliard

After Hilliard's murder, authorities identified Davidson as a career criminal. At a press conference, Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis explained that due to the 20-year-old’s criminal history, he should not have been out in the streets at all. He addressed Governor Larry Hogan, who was present, in his statement.

Governor Larry Hogan @GovLarryHogan Effective immediately, both the U.S. and Maryland state flags will fly at half-staff in honor of Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard of the Wicomico Police Department who was shot and killed in the line of duty last night. We continue to keep his loved ones in our prayers. Effective immediately, both the U.S. and Maryland state flags will fly at half-staff in honor of Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard of the Wicomico Police Department who was shot and killed in the line of duty last night. We continue to keep his loved ones in our prayers. https://t.co/BwH7TPwaK3

Lewis said:

“Had (Austin Davidson) still been incarcerated where he belonged, our deputy would still be with us. This suspect is not only a convicted felon. He was just convicted in 2019 in Baltimore City for armed robbery with a handgun of which he received governor-probation before judgement.”

As per Maryland Court records, Austin Davidson, 17 at that time, had been convicted of stealing more than $1000 in cash in an armed robbery at a McDonalds.

The Baltimore Police Union, the Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3, saw the murder of the deputy as a prime example of why sentencing should be stricter. In an official Tweet, they accused Baltimore City State’s attorney Marilyn Mosby of letting criminals off lightly.

Governor Larry Hogan @GovLarryHogan This morning, I reached out to Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis to extend my condolences on the tragic death of Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard, a 16-year veteran of the department who was shot and killed in the line of duty.



Read my full statement: This morning, I reached out to Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis to extend my condolences on the tragic death of Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard, a 16-year veteran of the department who was shot and killed in the line of duty. Read my full statement: https://t.co/cjxgKBNhKv

The Tweet said:

“The irresponsible plea bargains and violent crime policies of Marilyn Mosby have now gotten a Deputy Sheriff killed. She is a plague on our city and region. This tragedy should never have occurred.”

Governor Hogan supported Lewis’ suggestion that the law should come down harder on people like Davidson.

He said:

“Someone like this should not have been out on the streets. You have heard me talk over and over again for 8 years about getting tough on these repeat offenders, especially the judges in Baltimore City for letting people out.”

He added:

“Probation before judgement for armed robbery is not acceptable.”

Marie @MrsBisMe

RIP Officer Glenn Hilliard Deputy Glenn Hilliard would still be alive had it not been for the dangerous polices of Marilyn Mosby’s office as would many other victims of Baltimore’s violent criminals! Time for her to be voted out!!RIP Officer Glenn Hilliard Deputy Glenn Hilliard would still be alive had it not been for the dangerous polices of Marilyn Mosby’s office as would many other victims of Baltimore’s violent criminals! Time for her to be voted out!! RIP Officer Glenn Hilliard 🙏 https://t.co/g153ks4409

Austin Davidson is currently in Wicomico County Detention Center without bond. He is awaiting trial for the murder of Glenn Hilliard and other crimes.

