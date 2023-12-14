“Global IT boy for a reason” - Fans in awe as Emirates lists BTS’ Jimin as one of the most watched and listened-to content in the sky in 2023

BTS member Jimin is all over the internet, as he was listed as one of the most watched and listened-to artists on Emirates Flights. On December 13, Emirates Airlines released its “Most Watched and Listened to” content on the Sky list.

Content that passengers on Emirates flights enjoyed included songs by well-known musicians like Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and many more. The FACE singer is also one of those loved artists, and fans are proud of their favorite idol, who has captured the hearts of millions of fans.

Jimin is affectionately referred to by his fans as "K-pop's IT Boy," and because of the extent of his fan base, they have begun referring to him as the "Global IT Boy."

Expand Tweet

“The world is in your grasp, Jimin!”: Fans reacted to the BTS member being listed on Emirates' most watched and listened-to content list

Expand Tweet

As the year draws to an end, Emirates collected data on what their customers consumed on flights throughout 2023. BTS member Jimin is one of the most-listened-to artists among other well-known musicians worldwide.

India, South Korea, and Africa were the primary content-accessing regions for the passengers, while Jimin, Burna Boy from Nigeria, and the popular Filipino band SB19 dominated the global music scene.

Fans are delighted to hear that the passengers enjoyed his music on their journeys as they took to social media to celebrate this special moment.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

BTS' Jimin's solo music

The With You singer made his solo debut on March 24, releasing the mini album FACE with the titular tune Like Crazy. He has established himself as a notable singer in the pop music industry, with millions of listeners on music service platforms like Spotify.

Displaying his impact on global listeners and fans, Like Crazy entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 1 (dated April 8, 2023). This feat made him the first K-pop solo artist to do so.

Meanwhile, three songs from his album made it to the ten most streamed K-pop songs on the Spotify list. On No. 9, it was Set Me Free Pt.2 with 248.3 million streams, No. 7 was Like Crazy (English Ver.) with 268.6 million streams and lastly, on No. 3 was Like Crazy with 708.1 million streams.

The Serendipity singer began his mandatory military service on December 12 alongside Jungkook as the last member of BTS to enlist. The two members plan to continue their national duties side by side throughout the service under the buddy system.