“Godawful”: Netizens react as NYPD tow truck driver hits and kills 7-year-old boy in Fort Greene, Brooklyn

A shocking incident has come to light from Brooklyn as a 7-year-old boy was struck and killed by an NYPD tow truck while he was on his way to school with his mother. The 7-year-old boy was riding a green scooter while his mother was walking beside him.

This shocking accident took place on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at around 7:45 am at the intersection of North Portland and Myrtle Avenue in Fort Greene. The witnesses of the accident said that the NYPD tow truck driver was speeding, and she was on a phone call when she ran the red light.

One of the witnesses, Antwon Hayes, while speaking with CBS News, said,

"I was coming to get my baby's breakfast this morning and the tow truck hit that little boy. He was at a crosswalk. He was coming through the crosswalk, he had the right of way, on a scooter. She hit that little boy and kept going. I had to tell the housing workers to stop her, from her to keep going. The mother's screaming hysterically, 'They killed my baby!"

As social media users came across this news, they were left in utter shock and reacted by saying that the NYPD should be held accountable for this.

Internet users demand justice for 7-year-old boy who was struck and killed by NYPD tow truck

Social media users demanded justice for the 7-year-old boy, and they reacted by saying that the driver of the tow truck that killed the little boy should be behind bars.

According to NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey, the tow truck that hit the boy was turning right onto North Portland Avenue when the boy was struck. The accident happened as he and his his mother were trying to cross the street. The 7-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

The 54-year-old driver of the tow truck was still at the scene, and the investigation of this case is ongoing. It has not been determined whether the driver will be charged for this accident or not. The 7-year-old was identified as Kamari Hampton and was taken to a nearby Brooklyn Hospital. However, he was pronounced dead by that time.

Kamari Hampton's neighbors shared that Kamari was an energetic and fun boy. He was a young boy full of life and liked to play tag.