Is Bam Margera okay? Jackass star opens up on being 'pronounced dead,' suffering multiple seizures and more

Bam Margera was taken to the hospital last month due to some health complications. During his recent appearance on Jackass' Steve-O's podcast, Wild Ride, Margera revealed that he was suffering from pneumonia and had five seizures.

Margera shared that he was “pronounced dead on Dec. 8,” the day of hospitalization, and was unaware of having contracted COVID-19. He added that one of the seizures was so severe that he bit his tongue and had to drink his infected blood, which resulted in pneumonia. He said,

“I went to the hospital and had my fifth seizure and then couldn’t breathe without a tube down my throat. I woke up five days later thinking I was there for just a couple hours. I spent eight days in there. When they took that tube out I felt like I sucked on Darth Vader’s d**k.”

TMZ reported at the time that he had already been hospitalized once in San Diego, after which he tested positive for COVID-19.

The doctors put him on a ventilator, and he was being taken care of in the ICU. His condition was confirmed to be stable. Margera was released from the hospital the next day and also shared the news on social media, where he thanked his friends and family members for their love, support, and prayers.

Bam Margera has been struggling with his alcohol addiction for a long time

Bam Margera has been fighting to solve his alcohol addiction in all these years (Image via John Parra/Getty Images)

Bam Margera developed an addiction to alcohol when he was just 20. The situation worsened by 2007, and he had to enter rehab. However, things became difficult for him inside the rehab, and he left after a few days.

His drinking problems increased by 2011, and he went to rehab in 2015. The same thing happened again as he exited rehab a year later. However, he took a break from drinking after appearing in Family Therapy with Dr. Jenn.

He was charged with driving under the influence in 2018 but was still sober for some time. Although he entered rehab again the following year, he decided to solve the problem independently. The problems did not end for him as he was involved in a dispute with an airport police officer who wanted to remove him from the flight for being drunk.

Margera’s drinking problems resulted in him being fired from Jackass Forever. He claimed that Paramount pressured him to provide some proof of his sobriety. He sued the makers of Jackass Forever in 2021 and one of the leads, Johnny Knoxville, revealed that one of his scenes would remain in the film.

Bam Margera went missing from the rehab center twice last year and was captured in an intoxicated state at a bar in Atlanta, Georgia, in September 2022.

Bam Margera is well-known for his appearances in films and television

The 43-year-old former skateboarder and stunt performer gained recognition for his appearance in the reality comedy series Jackass. He has been featured in movies like Grind, The Dudesons Movie, Minghags: The Movie, and more.

He is also popular for his frequent television appearances on Jackass Backyard BBQ, MTV Video Music Awards, Viva La Bam, Bam’s Unholy Union, and more.

