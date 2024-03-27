GoFundMe for Devin Repath raises over $51,000 as Louisiana dad killed in a bar brawl

Devin Repath, a married father of two from Louisiana died after a bar altercation in Baton Rouge on Sunday, March 23, 2024. The 26-year-old, who was celebrating a friend's bachelor party at Fred's Bar & Grill passed away at a local hospital on the early morning of Tuesday, March 26, 2024. He got into a fistfight at around 1:18 am on Sunday, when he was struck and rendered unconscious.

He was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition which was where he passed away on Tuesday. His sudden death has left his family mourning his death following the tragedy. His family launched a fundraiser on GoFundMe to support his grieving family, which includes his wife and two children. The fundraiser had raised $51,475, at the time of writing this article.

Devin Repath's death ruled homicide after Baton Rouge Bar brawl

Devin Repath, a 26-year-old, got into an altercation at a bar in Baton Rouge and he passed away on Tuesday, after spending three days in the hospital. He had been celebrating a friend's bachelor party on Sunday when the fight occurred.

The Coroner’s Office of East Baton Rouge determined the manner of death to be a homicide. The autopsy revealed evidence of blunt force trauma to the 26-year-old victim. Although it was registered as a case of homicide, no one had been taken into police custody at the time of writing this article. The authorities are still reviewing crucial evidence like surveillance footage and tracking all the individuals involved in the fatal incident.

District Attorney Hillar Moore emphasized the importance of awaiting the facts and evidence to determine the appropriate course of action. The DA acknowledged the many unknowns surrounding the case.

"There’s a lot of unknowns right now. We’ll have to wait and see what the facts and evidence show the proper decision should be," Moore stated.

During an unrelated press conference on Monday, Baton Rouge police chief TJ Morse said the fight began in the bar but soon went on to the parking lot.

Devin Repath's family revealed that Devin was in town to celebrate his friend's bachelor party. His family, including his wife and two sons, as well as friends were shaken due to the incident and his death. They all took to social media to pay tributes to him with many calling him a devoted partner and father, cherished for his vibrant personality and infectious energy.

An acquaintance of Devin Repath's created a GoFundMe page to raise funds to support Repath and his family. The GoFundMe stated that Devin's family misses him adding that he will always be in their hearts. The person who started the campaign also responded with gratitude to all the people who made donations to support Devin Repath's family. As of March 27, 2024, the campaign has raised $51,475.

Devin's father JP Repath is also the proprietor of DJ Mafia Music Entertainment. JP shared touching memories of his son and vowed to be there for his two young grandchildren in the wake of this tragedy. The family also provided Venmo information on their business page for those who wish to donate outside of the GoFundMe platform.

Meanwhile, authorities have urged anyone with relevant details to contact them at (225) 389-4869 or (225) 344-7867.