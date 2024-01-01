"Going to be the first meme of 2024": Elle King drunk trends as Nashville NYE performance gets trolled online

Elle King's recent performance at New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash has become the unexpected talk of the town, but not for the reasons she might have hoped. The country music singer, known for hits like Drunk (And I Don't Want To Go Home), performed alongside Miranda Lambert and managed to grab the audience's attention for all the wrong reasons.

During the performance, Elle, 34, took to the catwalk stage, delivering her song with a high-pitched voice and quirky mannerisms. As she sang the lyrics, "Baby, I'm drunk, and I don't wanna go home," fans couldn't help but express their candid thoughts online, turning the event into what some predict will be the first meme of 2024.

Social media users, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), shared their mixed reactions:

Social media users share hilarious reactions to Elle King's New Year performance

As internet users came across the video of Elle's New Year performance, they started sharing hilarious reactions to it. One of the social media users described the performance as "cringe-worthy," deeming it a fitting farewell to 2023. Some even called for someone to stop Elle, expressing their dissatisfaction with her stage presence.

Elle sang her famous song with a funny voice, and fans didn't hold back on social media. Despite that, the event itself had many famous singers making it a fun and diverse celebration to welcome the new year.

Despite the online trolling, Elle King, born Tanner Elle Schneider, has a noteworthy background in the music industry. Born to actor and comedian Rob Schneider and former model and actress London King, Elle comes from a family of artists.

Rob Schneider, famous for his roles in movies like Grown Ups and Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo, was a Saturday Night Live cast member and writer from 1988 to 1994.

Elle's mother, London King, also known for her roles in various films, married Rob in 1988, and the couple welcomed Elle in 1989, before parting ways in 1990.

As of April 2023, Elle King's estimated net worth stands at around $4 million, primarily amassed through her successful music career. Her debut EP, The Elle King EP, released in 2012, and her first album, Love Stuff, released in 2015, garnered significant attention, earning her two Grammy Award nominations.

The New Year's Eve Live event in Nashville featured a star-studded lineup, including performances by Thomas Rhett, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Lainey Wilson, and many more. Elle King co-hosted the celebration with Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith.