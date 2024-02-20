"Going down in the history books": Fans amused as an ARMY accidentally registers as a soldier while checking on BTS' remaining service period

On February 19, 2024, an X user updated that a BTS fan had accidentally registered herself as a soldier for the Republic of Korea. One Chinese ARMY attempting to keep up with BTS' enlistment period accidentally registered herself as a soldier on the app The Camp.

The app is in line with the South Korean military which lets fans stay in touch with their favorite idol or celebrity who has currently enlisted. Furthermore, The Camp, allows them to know how many days a soldier has left on their enlistment by locating the idol using their enrollment date, which then displays a tracker.

As soon as the news of someone accidentally registering themselves as a soldier surfaced online, the BTS fandom was left in splits.

Fans left amused as the BTS ARMY admits to completing 100 days as a soldier

An X user (@vmination) tweeted on their post thread that the Chinese BTS fan has allegedly completed nearly 100 days on the app as a soldier since she couldn't find a way to delete her account or unregister herself from The Camp.

On Weibo—a China-based social media platform—a fan tweeted a snapshot of the app. However, as opposed to monitoring BTS members' remaining days in the military, it featured the fan's current day as the commencement of the enlistment and no recognized name.

The BTS fandom couldn't stop laughing when the Chinese netizen disclosed her plight and went ahead to ask for help and advice on how to delete the account and cancel her registration. Meanwhile, online fans found this incident adorable and joked by saying that the ARMY would come back in "564 days".

Here's how the BTS ARMY reacted to the hilarious incident:

At present, all members of Bangtan Sonyeondan are serving their mandatory conscription in the military. Kim Seokjin, aka Jin, was the first from the band to enlist on December 13, 2022, and is reported to return in June 2024. Following in his footsteps, Jung Hoseok aka j-h-ope enlisted on April 18, 2023, after releasing his debut solo album Jack In The Box and will return in October 2024.

Band member Min Yoongi aka SUGA enlisted on September 22, 2023, as a public service employee due to his shoulder injury. Hence, the Life Goes On rapper-songwriter is mandated to serve a period of 21 months before being discharged in June 2025.

Additionally, group leader Kim Namjoon aka RM along with Kim Taehyung aka V, Park Jimin, and Jeon Jungkook will reportedly get discharged in June 2025 as well, after completing their 18 months of service.

The Camp has removed all members of Bangtan Sonyeondan from its "Recommended Star Soldier" due to a privacy breach of the artists' Intellectual Property Rights. HYBE Corporation had previously issued a warning on January 9, 2024, against the app's organisation to adhere to the IP regulations and company's privacy policies and demanded a removal of its artists from the app.