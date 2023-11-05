Golden Bachelor’s April Kirkwood shares why she is "glad" that Gerry Turner isn't the one for her

In the Golden Bachelor's final days, one contestant will win Gerry's heart, but that also means that all 21 women who took part in the show went home. While most women did not comment on their elimination, some did not hesitate to share their perspectives on Gerry.

April Kirkwood is one of these women. She recently appeared on the Viall Files podcast, in which she expressed her happiness that she would not end up with Gerry.

"I’m glad he’s not my guy! I don’t look like I belong on a wedding cake with him. I gotta find my guy. I’ll know it [because] I fall in love right away. There’s certain things that I attach to somebody and then I [realize I’m in love and] had [Gerry Turner] been somebody like that when I lose all my brains, I would have been a maniac.”

In addition, she mentioned the following:

"I really wasn’t feeling the connection to Gerry, so I didn’t care what happened...Now, there were times when Gerry and I talked and he just seems to look right past me. And as a counselor, I’ll tell you the meanest thing you can ever do to any human being is ignore them, and that did hurt my heart.”

She also spoke of feeling like Gerry ignored her on the show several times without mentioning the reason. As a result, she understood that Gerry was not the type of man she was looking for and that she should “look for love [elsewhere].”

April Kirkwood, The Golden Bachelor season 1 contestant, is ready to date

The Golden Bachelor season 1 contestant April Kirkwood talked about dating after her time on the show and how she's been getting a lot of "DMs" from men.

Further, she added that she is now “looking for love, but for me, it needs to be very organic.” Originally from Port St. Lucie, Florida, April Lockwood is 65 years old and works as a therapist.

Further, according to her bio description on ABC, it describes her as follows:

"April is ready to ride off into the sunset with our Golden Bachelor. It's easy to see what makes April a great catch with her zest for life, fun personality, and extremely close family. She talks to them daily and makes sure to exchange "I love yous" every time they chat. Dating since losing her partner has been difficult for her.”

Her further comments included:

“When she's not spending time with her kids and grandkids, April loves dancing to Taylor Swift, watching "Bridgerton" and playing with her two dogs. April also isn't afraid of thrill seeking and loves a good roller coaster. April and Gerry, buckle up because this is going to be the ride of your lives!"

During week 4 of the show, April Kirkwood, Kathy, and Nancy were eliminated. According to episode 4 of the show, released on October 19, 2023, it featured the following synopsis:

“Gerry's journey continues with an adventurous one-on-one and a group date that has the women flexing their pickleball skills; former Bachelorette Trista Sutter and upcoming Bachelor Joey Graziadei appear.”

Also, on November 9, 2023, ABC will release the upcoming episode of The Golden Bachelor season 1, titled The Women Tell All, following which the finale will be released on November 16, 2023. As part of The Golden Bachelor's finale, Gerry will propose to his soulmate.