Black Cake episode 4 release date and time

Black Cake episode 4 is around the corner and fans are excited to see what the upcoming installment brings to the table. This series, adapted from Charmaine Wilkerson's New York Times-bestselling book of the same name, has transported fans across continents and generations, leaving viewers spellbound. This captivating story uncovers the mystery of Covey's disappearance and the legacy she leaves behind.

As viewers journey through the intricacies of Black Cake, each episode unravels new layers of the story. The first three episodes aired on November 1, 2023, setting the stage for an intense narrative. The fourth episode, scheduled to release on November 8, will dive deeper into Covey's world and bring several dark secrets to light.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Black Cake.

Black Cake episode 4 is titled Mrs. Bennett

Black Cake episode 4 is set to air on November 8, 2023, on the popular streaming service Hulu. Here are the timings for the episode's release:

Pacific Time: 12:01 am on Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Eastern Time: 9:01 am on Wednesday, November 8, 2023

British Summer Time or Greenwich Mean Time: 2:01 pm on Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Central European Summer Time or Central European Daylight Time: 3:01 pm on Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Black Cake episode 4, titled Mrs. Bennett, will explore the plot in greater detail. The upcoming installment will see Covey, the fugitive bride, find herself at a crossroads, presented with a life-changing opportunity that comes at a substantial cost.

In parallel, Byron grapples with workplace inequalities, and Benny reveals the reasons behind her eight-year estrangement from her family.

Everything to know about the show before Black Cake episode 4 airs

Black Cake is a captivating show that takes viewers on a journey from the shores of Jamaica to the heart of California, spanning various locations, including Italy, Scotland, England, and Southern California. The series masterfully combines the elements of a family drama with those of a murder mystery.

The events of the show begin in the late 1960s with the mysterious disappearance of Covey, a runaway bride.

The first episode of Black Cake introduced Eleanor in the present and her children, Byron and Benny, and Covey in the past. The episode quickly established a complex narrative that shifted between different timelines. Eleanor, an older woman deeply connected to the sea, is diagnosed with a brain tumor and leaves a flash drive for her estranged children.

This device contains the story of Covey, a teenager living in Jamaica in the late 1960s. Covey aspires to be a swimmer, but her life takes a dark turn when her father's gambling debts force her into an arranged marriage.

Episode 2 delved into the perspective of Lin, Covey's father. It provides viewers with more details about his complex character, showcasing his experiences as a child, his love story with Matilda, and the events leading up to his wedding and Little Man's murder.

Lin is portrayed as a complicated man with a dual nature, torn between his desire to protect his family and the actions that ultimately jeopardize them. The episode sheds light on the contradictory aspects of Lin's character, making him a more interesting figure.

Covey's journey takes a dark turn in episode 3 as she contemplates drowning herself in the Scottish sea, longing for her father. Lin's character becomes even more interesting as viewers gain insight into his inner struggles and the choices that led to Covey's forced marriage.

However, the complexity of their father-daughter dynamic remains unexplored, leaving questions about their unique experiences on the island unanswered. Black Cake episode 4 is sure to shed more light on the duo's relationship and unveil deep secrets about their family as it airs on November 8, 2023, on Hulu.