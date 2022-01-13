Gong Yoo has reportedly turned down Kim Eun Hee's upcoming drama 'The Devil'

After weeks of speculation, industry insiders revealed that Gong Yoo is out of contention for the lead role in script writer Kim Eun Hee's upcoming drama, The Devil. Earlier reports suggested that the actor turned down the offer.

Kim Eun Hee is best known for several successful thriller dramas, including TvN’s Signal and the Netflix original show Kingdom. The new drama, The Devil, was eagerly anticipated, and as soon as the show was announced, the prospective leads were being speculated.

Several industry insiders reported that the Train to Busan star and Kim Tae Ri had been approached for the lead roles, making it a star-studded lineup. However, recent reports claim the handsome actor has turned down the offer.

Gong Yoo had been approached to play the lead opposite Kim Tae Ri in The Devil

On December 29 KST, several reports of Gong Yoo having been approached for the drama opposite Kim Tae Ri were doing the rounds. Recent reports, however, have laid that rumor to rest.

On January 13 KST, an insider revealed that The Devil has restarted its search for the male lead. An official source from the drama's production company stated that the actor's busy schedule was the reason behind his refusal. As a result, the project is moving on without the actor.

Gong Yoo’s last appearance was in the Netflix series, The Silent Sea. Based on a short film directed by Choi Hang Yong, he played the role of investigative team leader Han Yoon Jae.

Set in the future on a desolate Earth, The Silent Sea is about an investigative team sent to an abandoned lunar base on a secret mission. Along with Gong Yoo, The Silent Sea also starred Bae Doona stars as the astrobiologist Song Ji Ahn, and Squid Game’s Heo Sung Tae as Kim Jae Sun.

Despite ranking within the top seven on Netflix worldwide, The Silent Sea got a mixed reaction. While its slick production visuals and stellar cast earned praise, the vagueness of the plot left several viewers confused.

In 2021, the actor also made his sensational cameo in the mega blockbuster, Squid Game. He also starred in Lee Yong-ju's action thriller film Seo Bok alongside Reply 1988 actor Park Bo-gum.

While the synopsis and the cast details have not yet been revealed, The Devil is expected to be released towards the end of 2022.

Edited by Danyal Arabi