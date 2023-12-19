Gor Adamyan GoFundMe raises over $42,000 as police ID 4-year-old boy killed in Lancaster road rage shooting

On Monday, December 18, authorities identified Gor Adamyan as the 4-year-old boy killed in the road rage shooting in Lancaster on Friday last week. A GoFundMe page launched on the heels of the shooting on behalf of the victim's parents revealed that Gor Adamyan was en route to purchase groceries with his parents, Meri Adamyan and Levon Tantushyan, in the Los Angeles suburb of Lancaster, when they were cut off by another driver.

Expand Tweet

The driver, who reportedly aggressively followed the family, pulled up alongside their vehicle after it had slowed down on Sierra Highway near East Avenue J and began shooting.

Gor Adamyan, who was sitting in the back seat at the time of the incident, was struck by gunfire in the upper body. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Gor Adamyan had recently moved to Lancaster from Glendale with his parents

In the wake of the tragedy, a GoFundMe campaign launched to render financial support to the victim’s parents as they process the devastating loss of their beloved son has raised over $51,000.

The fundraiser described Gor Adamyan as a vibrant four-year-old boy who lost his life ten days before Christmas. The fundraiser added:

“The Adamyan family extends their heartfelt gratitude for any support you can provide during this difficult time. Your contributions will not only alleviate the financial burden brought on by this tragedy but also serve as a testament to the strength of community solidarity.”

Eyewitness News met with a spokesperson for the victim's family, who had recently moved to Lancaster from Glendale. The spokesperson said that parents were outraged over senseless violence. The spokesperson added:

"Fight against this violence and killing ... stop murdering and shooting. We want our kids to go to school and come back safely ... go play outside and come back safely. Like, drive or go to the market or visit friends and come back safely."

Expand Tweet

In a short period, the community members rallied around the victim's parents and flooded the crowdfunding page with outpouring of love and support. A donor said:

“So sorry for the unthinkable loss of your beautiful son Gor. Our condolences to the entire Adamyan Family and friends. The Goodmans.”

Meanwhile, another donor, while condoling the incident, hoped that the perpetrators would be brought to justice. Khajak Kirikian wrote:

“This is a tragedy, may god help the family, and keep the little angel close to him, until we all meet again. And I hope justice will take place in this city.”

On Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department identified the suspects as 29-year-old Byron Burkhart and 27-year-old Alexandria Gentile.

The two suspects arrested on suspicion of murder were taken into custody within hours of the shooting.