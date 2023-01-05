Create

GOT the Beat is back with there first mini album 'Stamp On It'

By Falguni Lalwani
Modified Jan 05, 2023 05:58 PM IST
GOT the beat
GOT the beat's performance picture of Stamp on it (via official Girls On Top channel)

Starting the year with a bang, Got the Beat, SM's first female sub-unit is back with their new single Stamp On It.

The all-female group made their comeback with an epic dance video on SM Entertainment's special live concert, which featured the debut performance of a new single from Girls On Top called "Stamp On It," which was unveiled for the first time during the concert.

The single is from the group's upcoming EP of the same name, which will be released on January 16, 2023.

youtube-cover

Around the same time last year, this septet made their debut with a graceful song called Step Back. The song peaked at number 11 on the GaonDigital Chart and placed number 5 on the Billboard World Digital Songs Chart. GOT The beat even won their first music show award on SBS Inkigayo within a month of its official release.

SM is known for its experimental music and band transitions with different units. This was just another try for a big female group, making it the first sub-unit of the project group Girls On Top. Naming themselves the female version of Avengers, they also gained appreciation from all of their fandoms.

GOT The Beat is a diverse group of idols representing different generations of K-pop, including BoA, Taeyeon and Hyoyeon of Girls' Generation, Wendy and Seulgi of Red Velvet, and Karina and Winter of Aespa. All members of the group, with the exception of BoA, who is a solo artist, are known for their vocal or dance skills within their respective groups.

GOT the Beat's return is what fans have been waiting for.

i'm still here. the way she struts, the way she looks at the camera. that's a ✨ pop star ✨.https://t.co/tmyMf0iAYU
@GirlsOnTop_SM 🔥🔥 the final pose with BoA, Taeyeon, and Wendy at center is just crazy good.
@GirlsOnTop_SM https://t.co/EsiUNe4hWr
2022 step back 2023 stamp on it https://t.co/2am9eYJt5j
@GirlsOnTop_SM This song had me in a trance. The drastic change in tempo knocked me out of it but then I was enthralled again once that was done. WHEW...that was great
@GirlsOnTop_SM https://t.co/hs7RvrTfQ9

SM Entertainment held its annual New Year's concert on January 1st, titled "SMTOWN LIVE 2023: SMCU [email protected]".

The show featured performances from the agency's various artists. The lineup consisted of many famous stars like BoA, TVXQ, Super Junior, Raiden, Taeyeon and Hyoyeon of Girls Generation, legendary boy bands Shinee and EXO along with Red Velvet, and NCT's units 127, Dream, WayV, Aespa.

It is GOT the Beat's first mini-album as a group together.

Teaser Image #TAEYEON #KARINA GOT the beat The 1st Mini Album 〖Stamp On It〗➫ 2023.01.16 6PM KST#GirlsOnTop #GOT #걸스온탑 #갓더비트#StampOnIt #GOT_StampOnIt#BoA #TAEYEON #HYOYEON #SEULGI #WENDY #KARINA #WINTER https://t.co/hs8NtIR27x

On December 3rd they released the first look of the concept photos with Taeyeon and Karina from Aespa. The very next day, concept photos featuring BoA and Winter were published.

Teaser Image #BoA #WINTER GOT the beat The 1st Mini Album 〖Stamp On It〗➫ 2023.01.16 6PM KST#GirlsOnTop #GOT #걸스온탑 #갓더비트#GOT_the_beat #StampOnIt #GOT_StampOnIt#BoA #TAEYEON #HYOYEON#SEULGI #WENDY #KARINA #WINTER💿GOTthebeat.lnk.to/StampOnIt https://t.co/f9CfooQc8r

Fans already love the duo's photoshoots together and can't wait to see the rest of the girls.

@GirlsOnTop_SM THEY GOT BOTH MY MOTHER AND SISTER TO MAXIMISE THEIR JOINT SLAY ?!?! I ALWAYS WIN https://t.co/5MaxmzSyLT
@GirlsOnTop_SM the oldest and youngest😂❤

According to their official page, the schedule before the album release for their new mini album goes:

  • 5 Jan - Teaser Image 2
  • 6 Jan - Teaser Image 3
  • 9 Jan - Album Detail
  • 10 Jan - Teaser Image 4
  • 11 Jan - Teaser Image 5
  • 12 Jan - Teaser Image 6
  • 13 Jan - Teaser Image 7
  • 15 Jan - Music Video Teaser
  • 16 Jan - Release of Stamp On It.

