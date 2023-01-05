Starting the year with a bang, Got the Beat, SM's first female sub-unit is back with their new single Stamp On It.

The all-female group made their comeback with an epic dance video on SM Entertainment's special live concert, which featured the debut performance of a new single from Girls On Top called "Stamp On It," which was unveiled for the first time during the concert.

The single is from the group's upcoming EP of the same name, which will be released on January 16, 2023.

Around the same time last year, this septet made their debut with a graceful song called Step Back. The song peaked at number 11 on the GaonDigital Chart and placed number 5 on the Billboard World Digital Songs Chart. GOT The beat even won their first music show award on SBS Inkigayo within a month of its official release.

SM is known for its experimental music and band transitions with different units. This was just another try for a big female group, making it the first sub-unit of the project group Girls On Top. Naming themselves the female version of Avengers, they also gained appreciation from all of their fandoms.

GOT The Beat is a diverse group of idols representing different generations of K-pop, including BoA, Taeyeon and Hyoyeon of Girls' Generation, Wendy and Seulgi of Red Velvet, and Karina and Winter of Aespa. All members of the group, with the exception of BoA, who is a solo artist, are known for their vocal or dance skills within their respective groups.

GOT the Beat's return is what fans have been waiting for.

SM Entertainment held its annual New Year's concert on January 1st, titled "SMTOWN LIVE 2023: SMCU [email protected]".

The show featured performances from the agency's various artists. The lineup consisted of many famous stars like BoA, TVXQ, Super Junior, Raiden, Taeyeon and Hyoyeon of Girls Generation, legendary boy bands Shinee and EXO along with Red Velvet, and NCT's units 127, Dream, WayV, Aespa.

It is GOT the Beat's first mini-album as a group together.

On December 3rd they released the first look of the concept photos with Taeyeon and Karina from Aespa. The very next day, concept photos featuring BoA and Winter were published.

Fans already love the duo's photoshoots together and can't wait to see the rest of the girls.

According to their official page, the schedule before the album release for their new mini album goes:

5 Jan - Teaser Image 2

6 Jan - Teaser Image 3

9 Jan - Album Detail

10 Jan - Teaser Image 4

11 Jan - Teaser Image 5

12 Jan - Teaser Image 6

13 Jan - Teaser Image 7

15 Jan - Music Video Teaser

16 Jan - Release of Stamp On It.

