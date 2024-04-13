"Got really lightheaded": Zendaya reveals she almost backed out of wearing Thierry Mugler's metal suit for Dune Part 2 premiere

Zendaya recently revealed that she almost didn't wear the iconic Thierry Mugler metal suit for Dune Part 2's London premiere. In a recent interview with Vogue published April 9, the actress recalled the story behind her fashion moment:

“Immediately after wearing it for 10 minutes or less than that, I got really lightheaded."

Zendaya further stated that when she initially pitched the idea of wearing the chrome bodysuit to her stylist, Law Roach, he worried that she'd "chicken out."

"This suit, everybody knows it, and I was like, 'I wonder if I could wear that? And so I sent it to Law, and I was like, 'What if we wore this for the premiere?," said Zendaya.

To which Roach replied saying:

"Don't play with me, don't make me get started on something, and make me do this if you're going to chicken out at the last minute and be too scared to wear it."

Thierry Mugler originally designed the suit in 1995 and it was introduced on a runaway in Paris the same year. The suit was inspired by the character Futura from Thea von Harbou's 1995 novel Metropolis and took 6 months to make.

Zendaya on getting lightheaded after wearing Thierry Mugler's metal suit

Vogue reported that Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, arranged to get the suit from the archives. But someone, who helped Roach make the suit, explained that "certain parts won't fit," since the Euphoria actor may have different proportions than the original model.

The suit was made with metal and see-through plexiglass panel cutouts.

However, the metal robot suit did fit the actress, and Zendaya said it felt like it was "meant to be." The Spider-Man actress while recounting her experience of wearing it revealed that it was not a comfortable piece of metal and she got "really lightheaded" after wearing it for merely 10 minutes.

"The metal conducts and holds onto heat very quickly and kind of traps heat in," Zendaya added.

Zendaya also questioned her decision of wearing the suit as the days for the premiere got closer, calling it "a bad idea." The actress was wearing another body suit underneath the metal costume, adding another "barrier" of heat. However, she held herself and went out to the premiere.

She then changed into a black dress also by Thierry Mugler for the rest of the event.

Zendaya discusses other iconic looks in her latest interview

Among other iconic looks that Zendaya discussed with Vogue was a black Valentino dress that she wore while accepting her Emmy award in 2022 for her character Rue in Euphoria. She also spoke about her 2018 Met Gala look - Joan of Arc as imagined by Versace:

"Typically I can handle a night out, with my heels and everything; I've worn heels for a long time. But I don't know, something about a mixture of wearing these platforms and the heaviness of my dress, I was struggling," said Zendaya.

The actress also opened up about her body-hugging nude Balmain wet look she wore for the Venice Film Festival or her Dune: Part Two gynoid suit. While recalling an oversized Emporio Armani hat she wore in 2014, Zendaya said:

"I still see memes about this particular look. But I would wear it again. Might have to bring it out of the archives one day."

Zendaya's outfit for the 2020 Critics Choice Awards was also mentioned during the Vogue interview, as she was seen in a fuchsia Tom Fort breastplate and a matching maxi skirt.