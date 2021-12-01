GOT7’s Youngjae signs his first lead drama with Choi Ye Bin of ‘The Penthouse’ fame

Singer, songwriter, and now an actor, GOT7’s Youngjae has scored his second drama. Although a web drama, Youngjae is paired up with Choi Ye Bin, the actress who played the manipulative Ha Eun Byeol in The Penthouse. The series is based on a webtoon of the same name, as that is what CINE de RAMA, the production house, specializes in - turning webtoons into web dramas.

Third web drama from CINE de RAMA starring GOT7’s Youngjae and Choi Ye Bin unveils cast

CUBE Entertainment signed with Japan’s largest SVOD (Subscription Video on Demand) platform to produce exclusive projects under the two of them. The merge is called CINE de RAMA, which has now announced a new web drama with rising Korean actors.

GOT7’s Youngjae, Choi Ye Bin, and Yoo Jae Sang have been confirmed as the main cast in the series titled Love & Wish. The web drama is based on a webtoon of the same name, with a whopping 1.5 million fans. Its story resonates with the young audience by discussing love, friendship, high school struggles, growing up, and other themes.

GOT7's Youngjae will essay the role of lead Kim Seung Hyu, who is in a relationship with the 17-year-old female lead, Son Da Eun (or Son Dawn, as the webtoon’s English translation names her as). Love & Wish marks GOT7 Youngjae's first drama in the lead role. Fans are looking forward to the GOT7 member taking up a part that seems different than his real personality, seen in front of cameras.

Username @_D1994 Please welcome, Kim Sean, Kim Seunghyu, aka Choi Youngjae.



Let's look forward to 𝐋𝐎𝐕𝐄 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐖𝐈𝐒𝐇 and give lots of love to Youngjae, Yebin, and the rest of the cast. Coming out at the end of December 💚 Please welcome, Kim Sean, Kim Seunghyu, aka Choi Youngjae. Let's look forward to 𝐋𝐎𝐕𝐄 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐖𝐈𝐒𝐇 and give lots of love to Youngjae, Yebin, and the rest of the cast. Coming out at the end of December 💚 https://t.co/9Etsv0jItf

최(고야)영재🌙🎨 @choisudaldi CHOI YOUNGJAE so your role is kim seunghyu&?’&,’omygod 😳😳😳 CHOI YOUNGJAE so your role is kim seunghyu&?’&,’omygod 😳😳😳 https://t.co/nyeYPaKo1z

Yoo Jae Sang, a movie actor, will show his talent as Na Yoo Il, most probably the second lead in the web drama.

Love & Wish tells the story of Son Da Eun, a hopeless romantic teenager who shifts to a new apartment in Seoul. She falls in love with her charming neighbor, who turns out to be her classmate. The drama then follows her journey of thinking he’s the Prince Charming, and in between, discovering new things.

Love🍒⨟◠‿◠ @fadegravity As far as i remember, Love & Wish is a romance type of webtoon. And if i'm not mistaken (based on what i've read bfore) it has a lot of romantic scenes a.k.a. kissing scenes. 🙂 . . . As far as i remember, Love & Wish is a romance type of webtoon. And if i'm not mistaken (based on what i've read bfore) it has a lot of romantic scenes a.k.a. kissing scenes. 🙂 . . . https://t.co/gKBu0wnjFd

Webtoon fans swear by the character development in the story. Among the many things that they love is the change in leads taking action - rather than the male making a move, they like that a female protagonist takes the lead and the male isn’t shown as a coward. Fans also like how dark concepts such as trauma, bullying, depression, and self-harm have been treated in the story.

The cast and the drama bring with it a new touch to the otherwise similar actor-actresses Korean series. No doubt, Love & Wish web drama will have a lot of set expectations from the webtoon fans.

Meanwhile, the drama is directed by Jang Jae Hyuk, a director famous for producing music videos for K-pop artists and the Head of CUBE Entertainment’s Visual Content Group.

Love & Wish is slated to be released in mid-December 2021 on OTT platforms such as Viki.

