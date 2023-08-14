"Gotham with no Batman": Topanga Mall Nordstrom looting video goes viral, sparks outrage online

A robbery incident happened at a Los Angeles Nordstrom on August 12, 2023, where items worth thousands of dollars were stolen by a group of thieves. Videos of the incident went viral on social media where the thieves were spotted stealing expensive bags and clothes from the Westfield Topanga Mall until they left the spot through the exit.

The Los Angeles Police Department also posted a tweet where they revealed that the mall suffered losses worth up to $100,000. There are eyewitnesses who will now assist the cops in the investigation, as mentioned in the tweet.

Bear spray was used on the security guards of the Nordstrom store who tried to stop the thieves. The robbers were seen wearing black masks in the surveillance footage and they also broke the display cases.

The New York Post reported that the group also tossed the shelves and mannequins and after stealing the goods, they left the place in a BMW and Lexus. The police department also revealed that there were around 20 or 30 people in the group.

As the videos circulated online, netizens shared their reactions, with one of them saying that California is becoming Gotham that does not have a Batman to protect the residents.

"Welcome to California": Netizens react to the looting video of Los Angeles Nordstrom

The Los Angeles Nordstrom suffered losses worth thousands after a group of thieves broke into the place on Saturday. Videos of the incident are now trending everywhere and netizens have begun reacting to them:

The incident happened at around 4:15 pm and one of the eyewitnesses said that he was confused about what was happening. Another witness revealed that he was having coffee and suddenly, people started leaving the store.

All those who were involved in the robbery would be punished by the authorities, as per a statement by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. The police department has started an investigation into the incident.

U.S. Representative for Florida said that Americans did not deserve to be a victim of this incident.

People can also visit www.lacrimestoppers.org if they have any information or call 800-222-TIPS (8477).

This is not the first time there has been a robbery at Topanga Mall

Back in November 2021, robbers entered a Nordstrom in the Westfield Topanga Mall before injuring a store employee with pepper spray. The group had five people and they were wearing masks.

The cops revealed that purses worth $25,000 were stolen from the place. The robbers eventually left in a Ford Mustang but the cops could not track them after that.

Los Angeles Police Department Captain Alan Hamilton revealed at the time that their officers were not present near the place where the incident happened.