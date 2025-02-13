"Gotta be Druski hand or sum" — Internet speculates whether Michael B. Jordan's thumb was photoshopped for GQ Magazine cover

On Wednesday, February 12, Michael B. Jordan's interview with GQ was published online, with a picture of the actor on the magazine's cover. On the cover, Jordan's eyes had a foggy film, with his teeth appearing to have platinum filings.

Another feature that stuck out in the picture was Michael B. Jordan's thumb, which appeared unrealistic on the cover. On Thursday, February 13, an X user - @lnbshr - voiced the observation by retweeting the GQ cover with the caption:

"That's his real thumb?"

The tweet has since gone viral, receiving over 7.1 million views, 116K likes, 4K retweets, and 1K comments. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"gotta be druski hand or sum"

Some netizens called it a "baby thumb," while others claimed that it was missing knuckles.

"lmaoooo his fingers just killed everything sexy about him in my head wtf you mean with that baby thumb" - commented an X user.

"Can't be real, it's missing knuckles... bone structure" - added another one.

"Same size as his... other thumb" - posted a third one.

"Why was I staring at the thumb before I read the caption??" - wrote a fourth netizen.

Meanwhile, netizens pointed out how the thumb appeared to be "giant" and it could be the angle and lens used for the picture causing it to look that way.

"no, because now I can’t see anything but that giant thumb" - replied a fifth user.

"Lense and angle. I have had a photographer do me like that bc the rest of the photograph was good. He could have done crab hands." - posted a sixth one.

"You can tell by the nail beds, the thumb just comfirms it" - commented a seventh user.

Another thing that stood out in the picture was Michael B. Jordan's watch. The actor had chosen a Richard Mille RM 71-01 Le Mans Classic watch to accessorize his cover look - the 2023 edition. Per GQ, the watch celebrates the world's coolest vintage cars.

Michael B. Jordan said he was proud of Jonathan Majors in his GQ interview

Michael B. Jordan's recent GQ interview has also made headlines because of his statement about his co-actor from his 2023 sports drama, Creed III, Jonathan Majors.

As the subject of Majors was brought up in the interview, Jordan said that he was "proud" of him and would work with the actor again if such an opportunity came up, Independent UK reported. Michael's jovial feelings towards his co-actor are surprising in light of Jonathan being charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

Besides the movie, the actors also presented an award together at the 2023 Oscars. The 38-year-old expressed his support for his former co-star while talking to GQ, saying:

"He’s doing great, just got engaged. I’m proud of his resilience and his strength through it all, and his handling of it. I’m glad he’s good. That’s my boy..."

When asked if he would work with Majors again in the future, Michael responded with a resounding "Yes".

In April 2024, Johnathan Majors was sentenced to a year in prison after being convicted of one count of assault and harassment towards his girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Additionally, the actor was also instructed to join an in-person batterer intervention program in Los Angeles, mandated to continue therapy, and pay a surcharge of $250.

However, in November 2024, Jabbari dropped her assault lawsuit against Major as both parties filed a joint notice in court, stating "all claims against Defendant in the above-captioned action are hereby dismissed with prejudice”.

Michael B. Jordan's new supernatural horror movie, Sinners, is scheduled to drop in theatres on April 18, 2025. The actor will be starring as twin brothers, Smoke and Stack, in the movie.

