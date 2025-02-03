Who is Krysta Fauria? Reporter issues apology for snubbing Babyface during 2025 Grammys red carpet interview

Two Associated Press reporters, Leslie Ambriz and Krysta Fauria, are currently trending after they faced backlash for snubbing songwriter and record producer Babyface on the red carpet of the 2025 Grammys.

Krysta has issued a live apology from the venue regarding the same, the video of which was shared by Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram on February 2.

“I just wanna say I’m really sorry about interrupting Babyface earlier. Umm, Chappell Roan had come up and there was a lot of commotion as there is on these carpets. But I’m a big Babyface fan and as are we all and I just wanted to say that, uh, I really apologize,” Fauria was heard saying.

The apology came after Krysta cut off 13-time Grammy winner mid-sentence during a red carpet interview at the 67th Grammy Awards on Sunday night and instead called singer-lyricist Chappell Roan in for an interview.

All you need to know about Krysta Fauria amid her Babyface controversy

Krysta Fauria is an entertainment reporter for the Associated Press who covers film, TV, and music, as per her bio on the outlet’s website. She began her career in media as a producer for the same outlet in Washington D.C. which was also her first full-time job after grad school.

Later, Krysta moved to Los Angeles as a breaking news reporter, focusing on current affairs and politics. She also left AP in between to pursue her doctorate for two years. However, she dropped out and returned to work for the publication and has ever since covered Hollywood.

During an August 2024 interview with Shoutout LA, Krysta Fauria shared:

“I bounce around between interviewing folks on the red carpet and bringing people into our Los Angeles studio for more in-depth profiles. I also love writing reviews and features on movies, music, and books.”

The journalist recalled how she got interested in the media field after she became part of her community college newspaper, The Hornet.

Krysta is active on Instagram where she has 48,500 followers at the time of writing.

During her time with AP as an entertainment reporter, Fauria has interviewed celebrities including Brad Pitt, Rihanna, Tom Brady, Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Downey Jr., and more.

In brief, exploring Krysta Fauria’s slip-up with Babyface

On Sunday, February 2, the 67th Grammy Awards was held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. AP reporters Krysta Fauria and her colleague Leslie Ambriz were interviewing Babyface.

However, two minutes into the interaction, the former interrupted the record producer while he was answering one of their questions and called out Chappell Roan by her name.

“You guys wanna take that?” asked Babyface in the moment.

When the reporters silently nodded, he added, “Go take that,” before handing over his microphone to them and leaving the area. Leslie Ambriz was heard saying, “I’m so sorry, Babyface. I’m so sorry,” as Chappell Roan joined them.

Roan was up for six awards and won the New Artist category.

The moment was aired live on YouTube during the AP broadcast from the red carpet of the 2025 Grammys. Aside from Krysta’s now-viral apology, she and Leslie also reflected on their awkward moment.

While Fauria said, “It was fast. It was all at once,” Ambriz added, “And you know that's the carpet. That's the nature of the carpet, things move fast.”

The latter also expressed her wish to still “hear that answer” from the Face2Face crooner and hoped he would circle back around or she would have to “wait” until she got the chance to interview him again.

Apart from fan criticisms, singer, actress, and TV host Dionne Warwick also took to X, reposted the clip, and captioned it:

“13x Grammy Award winning Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds? Am I seeing this correctly?”

Khloe Kardashian too slammed the AP reporters for the incident. In a lengthy post on X, the socialite wrote:

“This is so disrespectful how Babyface was treated in this interview. Babyface has had such a significant impact on the music industry, in sooo many ways. It's maddening to see a LEGEND not get the respect and attention they deserve. He is a pioneer and deserves so much better than this.”

Khloe further went on to share:

“With decades of groundbreaking work as a songwriter, producer, and performer, he's shaped the sound of multiple generations. I love you @babyface And I am a forever fan and thankful for all that you have blessed us with By the way- what a class act you are.”

Kardashian also added a postscript saying how nobody should be treated like the Playlist maker, be them “big or small, old or new,” at least “in my eyes.”

She also mentioned how the moment could have been handled better and it was “wrong” in her opinion. Khloe’s post was accompanied by the red carpet video.

