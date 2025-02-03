⁠"They need to be fired asap"— Netizens call out interviewers for allegedly cutting off Babyface for Chappell Roan at the Grammys Red Carpet

A video from the Grammy’s red carpet where AP interviewers allegedly interrupted Babyface in the middle of the conversation to interview Chappell Roan, has gone viral, causing social media users to be taken aback. While Babyface was seen talking to the two interviewers, they stopped him and called out Chappell Roan as soon as she walked in.

Babyface, seemingly, got the hint, and asked the two interviewers:

“You guys want to go through that?"

The AP journalists took the mic from Babyface’s hands and apologized to him for the same. Babyface then gestured to Chappell Roan to walk in and speak to the AP reporters. However, as soon as the video went viral on social media, the journalists were hit with massive backlash, as many found their cutting off Babyface “disrespectful.”

As an X user, @PopBase uploaded the video on the platform, and another netizen responded:

“they need to be fired asap,” the netizen wrote.

A netizen reacts (Image via X/ @thankUbardi)

Other infuriated netizens also wrote:

“Does she not know who Babyface is??????” asked one social media user.

“Take those mics away and fire those girls IMMEDIATELY,” wrote one more X user.

“This is disgusting and they really need to be careful who they choose to be interviewers,” claimed another.

“This was really disrespectful. Extremely unprofessional. I hope these two are never allowed to do interviews again,” wrote an internet user.

Furthermore, several others also commented and stated how the interviewers’ gesture was “disgusting.”

“This interviewer needs to be fired the amount of disrespect is insane,” said another.

“And ironically Them shewing away BabyFace went viral moment, not the content they got with Chappell Roan,” exclaimed one more netizen on the post.

Chappell Roan bags nominations on six categories in this year’s Grammys: More details explored as AP interviewers reportedly cut Babyface mid-conversation

While social media users were disappointed to see the interviewers disrespecting Babyface, however, Chappell Roan fans were elated to see the singer bagging 6 nominations in this year’s awards ceremony.

Widely applauded for her debut album, Chappell Roan was nominated for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist, Pop Solo Performance, and Pop Vocal Album category.

Chappell also performed at this year’s ceremony, where she was seen donning a denim-rhinestoned bodysuit.

The singer performed on her hit track, Pink Pony Club. The 2025 Grammy Awards are being held at the Crypto.com Area in downtown Los Angeles.

Chappell Roan, AKA Kayleigh Rose Amstutz rose to fame after she released her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess in September 2023. While the song has already topped many charts globally, it continues to receive accolades and awards.

Several songs from the album, including, Pink Pony Club, Naked in Manhattan, Hot To Go, Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl, After Midnight, and many others became instant hits amongst the masses.

As the video where AP journalists interrupted Babyface goes viral, social media users continue to pour in criticism for the outlet and its reporters. However, neither Babyface nor Roan has commented on the same. At the same time, AP is also yet to address the matter, as of this writing.

