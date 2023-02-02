How much is Babyface worth? Rapper set to pay ex-wife $37,500 a month in support

Well-known singer and songwriter Babyface has recently agreed to pay $37,000 of spousal and child support to his ex-wife Nicole Pantenburg. The news comes following the settlement of their divorce.

The pair have agreed to joint and legal physical custody of their child. The artist will be responsible for paying the car insurance along with his daughter's health insurance and private school tuition, and Pantenburg will be in charge of managing her daughter's credit card expenses.

According to the agreement, the record producer and his ex-wife have taken responsibility for paying for their daughter’s college trips by equally dividing the amount.

Also known as Kenneth Brian Edmonds, he and Nicole Pantenburg started dating in 2007 and welcomed their daughter the following year. They tied the knot in May 2014 and announced the end of their relationship in July 2021.

Before Pantenburg, Edmonds was married to Tracey Edmonds. The duo met in 1990, and following their marriage in 1992, they became the parents of two kids. Edmonds applied for divorce in January 2005, and it was finalized in October of the same year.

Babyface has earned a lot from his successful career in the music industry

Babyface has gained recognition for his albums and singles that have become big hits all these years. It has contributed to his overall earnings, and according to CelebrityNetWorth, the 63-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $200 million.

Edmonds had to spend half of his estimated $100 million net worth during the divorce proceedings with his first wife, Tracey Edmonds.

Edmonds has also managed to own a few houses in the last few years. He purchased a plot in Los Angeles for $825,000 in 1998 and constructed a large mansion in 2000. He listed the house for sale at $8 million last year but later reduced the price to $7.5 million.

Babyface brought a house in Los Angeles for $4.1 million in 2004 and another one at the same place for $5.15 million. In addition, he had purchased homes in Las Vegas in 1996 for $255,000 and Rancho Cucamonga, California, for $78,000 in 2008.

Edmonds sold one of his houses at Lake Tahoe for $2.95 million in 2012. The home was the same one he bought for his first wife Tracey in 1995 when it was said to have cost $1.9 million.

The rest of Edmonds’ earnings have come from his albums. His debut album, Lovers, was released in October 1986, and it reached the 28th position in the US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums. Following this came Tender Lover, For the Cool in You, The Day, Christmas with Babyface, Face2Face, Grown & Sexy, Playlist, Love, Marriage & Divorce, Return of the Tender Lover, and other songs.

He released a live album titled MTV Unplugged NYC 1997 alongside three compilation albums named A Collection of His Greatest Hits, Love Songs, and The Essential Babyface.

