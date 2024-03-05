"Gotta feel bad for the kid": Internet sympathizes with Lil Baby's son Jason as he gets mad at mom Jayda Wayda for twerking on camera

A video showing rapper Lil Baby's son Jason getting mad at his mother, Jayda Wayda, for twerking in front of a camera is making its rounds online, leaving internet users exasperated with the mother. Jayda, real name Jayda Cheaves, is a social media influencer and an entrepreneur known for her fashion label, Waydamin.

In the clip, Jayda is seen standing with her back to the camera, having a twerk contest with her friend. About 12 seconds into the video, Jason abruptly comes running to bring the dance to a stop, exclaiming:

"What you all doing?"

In a December 2021 interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Jayda explained she met Lil Baby in Atlanta and they had been dating for almost six years. By March 2022, the two shared cryptic posts online hinting at a breakup. While this remains unconfirmed, the couple share a son.

As the clip spread, netizens were quick to sympathize with Jason's situation, stating that he had to become his mom's dad.

"Children have to parent their parents": Netizens react to Lil Baby's son getting angry at his mother Jayda

As the video went viral, internet users were quick to criticize Jayda for her behavior, commenting in support of Jason. Many stated that the world is in a terrible state if children have to act like grownups.

Others remarked that the influencer needs to be a responsible mother. Here are some comments seen on @DailyLoud's post on X about the development:

Lil Baby, real name Dominique Armani Jones, was born and raised in Oakland, Atlanta. He rose to prominence releasing his mixtapes Harder than Hard and Too Hard in 2017. His debut studio album, Harder Than Ever (2018), peaked at No. 3 on Billboard 200.

His hit tracks include Drip Too Hard, My Dawg, and Close Friends. The rapper has two children, a son with former girlfriend Ayesha and another with Jayda. His life and work were translated into a documentary titled Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby.

Lil Baby or Jayda Chaves have not released any statement on the development.