“Culturally embarrassing”: Jayda Wayda allegedly acting drunk in public in Dubai sparks concerns online

A recent video of the American music artist and businesswoman Jayda Wayda allegedly inebriated at a mall in Dubai went viral on social media. The video shows her seemingly falling over while her friends try to pick her up.

As soon as netizens saw the video, they began reacting to it with many warning her of the strict rules of Dubai. Others were upset and believed that she was allegedly misrepresenting the African-American community in a foreign land with one person even saying:

As mentioned earlier, Dubai has strict rules when it comes to drinking without an alcohol license. If a person is found drinking without an alcohol license, they face a penalty or imprisonment for six months, or both, according to Bin Eid Advocates & Legal Consultants.

Fans react to Jayda Wayda's viral video in Dubai

Jayda Cheaves, fondly known as Jayda Wayda, was born on September 25, 1997, in Savanna, Georgia, USA. She has recently become popular thanks to her work as an influencer. Her sartorial preferences have helped solidify fashion trends, especially among her fans.

A recent video of Jayda Wayda appearing to be drunk has gone viral, getting fans into a frenzy. Over the past week, the fashion icon posted photos of her trip to Dubai, having night outs and downtime on yachts.

In the now-viral clip, the influencer is reportedly seen on her way out of a club in a Dubai mall while two of her friends try to keep her standing upright. Jayda Wayda asked one of the people with her:

"You trynna embarrass me?"

Immediately after that, she falls to the ground and the other friends and bystanders start laughing along with the influencer. She then lies down while her friends try to pick her back up.

As per the video by @thenexthim, it seemed the one friend filming the video said:

"Get up Jay! Cause' they trynna get me!"

Jayda Wayda was seen wearing a white backless top, gray jean shorts, and knee-high sparkly pink boots with jewelry on her wrists and neck. It is worth noting that the video shows Jayda wearing only one boot as one of her friends is carrying the other shoe.

As soon as fans saw the video, they seemed worried about her and tried warning her about the rules of Dubai around such things. They also raised concern for Jayda Wayda with many stating that her allegedly being drunk or appearing to be so was disrespectful to the culture of UAE.

The region's official religion is Islam and a lot of people in Dubai do not consume alcohol. The Sun also noted that it is illegal to drink in the street or in a public place, or even be under the influence of alcohol in a public space. It is worth noting that while a license is still required to drink alcohol in Dubai, there is no longer a fee for the application.

As mentioned earlier, Dubai has very strict laws and tough penalties including fines reaching around AED 5000 and jail, as per The Legal 500. Visitors caught drinking or being drunk may find themselves locked up without bail while their case is investigated.

Jayda and her friends have not been arrested by the Dubai Police Force and there has been no confirmation if the influencer was drunk when the video was shot.

Jayda Wayda's response to fans' comments about the recent video

A few hours after the video went viral, Jayda took to Snapchat to answer a couple of fans about the situation. One fan told the influencer that since the video showed how Jayda's friends let her fall while she was allegedly drunk, they were not her real friends.

Jayda Cheaves gave a lengthy response clarifying that her friend, and fellow artist Dess Dior had asked her before posting the video online. She added that they wanted to capture "how we be in real life," chalking it up to be a funny incident for their memories from the trip.