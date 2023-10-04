What to expect from The Impact Atlanta season 2

This week on BET+, The Impact Atlanta premieres season 2 of the show that debuted in October 2022. Season 2 will include eight episodes and will feature cast members such as Ariana 'Ari' Fletcher, Destiny 'Dess Dior' Bailey, Dionte 'Arrogant Tae' Gray, Jerrika Karlae, Lakeyah Robinson, and Tuson Jewell.

The cast members will discuss their lives and the drama they experience on a personal and professional level. The viewers will not only have a deeper understanding of the stars' business ventures but also their personal lives and how they deal with everything.

Season 2 executive producers include Pierre 'P' Thomas, Kevin 'Coach K' Lee, Brian Sher, Karam Gill, Tara Long, Gennifer Gardiner, Michelle Kongkasuwan, Connie Orlando, and Angela Aguilera. Additionally, season 2 is scheduled for release on October 5, 2023.

On September 22, the trailer for the upcoming season of The Impact Atlanta was released, showing what the cast members have been up to since the end of season 1. According to the trailer description for season 2 of The Impact Atlanta:

"Atlanta's most influential influencers are back for season 2 of #TheImpactATL. Making their return is Ari "The Don Fletcher, Arrogant Tae, Dess Dior, Lakeyah and Tuson. And the new kid on the block making her debut is, Karlae."

Moreover, it stated:

"This season this star-studded cast is bringing the drama, fashion, and all the heat. Be sure to stream the new season October 5th, only on BET+."

The Impact Atlanta fans will also get to see Gennifer Gardiner in the role of showrunner. She is a producer who has worked on shows such as The Wanted Life, The Dance Scene, and Rich Kids of Beverly Hills.

In the upcoming The Impact Atlanta season 2, what can fans expect?

The show's second season will feature a new cast member, Jerrika Karlae, who has more than 1 million Instagram followers. Her social media profiles indicate that she is an ambassador for Fashion Nova, a lifestyle brand. Prior to this, fans have also seen her on the How Jerrika Met Young Thug podcast and the Wayne Ayers Podcast.

The 30-year-old was engaged to Young Thug in April 2015, but the couple separated in 2017 after some disagreements. She is originally from Winston-Salem, NC. As well as being an influencer, Karlae is also a singer and has appeared in some of the top music videos from artists such as Yung Miami of City Girls, Coi Leray, Gunna, and Lil Yachty.

Additionally, BET+'s press release mentions the following information about this upcoming season of The Impact Atlanta:

“The eight-episode, unscripted series follows five young Atlanta creatives with an all-access pass into their fast-paced lives. In an age where social media plays such a key role in business, music, beauty, and fashion, these influencers give a glimpse into their creative process, preparation, and deal-making ventures of what it takes to truly impact the culture.”

The document also mentions:

“The cast represents a new generation of influencers that have leveraged their personas and technology to amass 19 million plus followers (and counting), grow their businesses, set trends in beauty and fashion, and deliver music that charts.”

In addition, you can watch The Impact Atlanta season 2, which is set to air on October 5, 2023, on BET+. There will be two episodes released with the premiere of the show.