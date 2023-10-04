The Impact: Atlanta season 2 - Release date, time, cast, plot, and more

BET+’s The Impact: Atlanta Season 1 gave viewers an exclusive inside look into the lives of some of the biggest influencers in the city of Atlanta. The show had a wide assortment of influencers from across a variety of fields including acting, entrepreneurship, and music. It revealed just how much effort goes behind the scenes when it comes to influencers and their never-ending online and real-life commitments.

The cast featuring the likes of Jerrika Karlae, Dess Dior, and Lakeyah Robinson is returning for season 2. The first season only had eight episodes, and its sequel is following suit with a total of eight episodes as well. This article will look at everything that is currently known about the October 5, 2023, premiere of The Impact: Atlanta.

The Impact: Atlanta returns for season 2 on October 5

Set to premiere on October 5, 2023, The Impact: Atlanta, mostly revolves around the drama and everyday life of major influencers from Atlanta. This includes a range of talented stars who majorly tend to believe in the philosophy of “work hard, party harder.”

On one hand, the cast members struggle with different aspects of their careers and do their best to keep up with the ever-changing needs of social media. On the other, the show delves into a range of dramatic, luxurious parties and get-togethers that these mini-celebrities majorly frequent.

The entire cast from season 1 is expected to be a part of season 2 as well. This includes Jerrika Karlae, a recording artist and entrepreneur who created the popular song U Ain't Slime Enough. The first season of The Impact: Atlanta saw Jerrika collaborate with a range of top artists which includes Coi Leray, Gunna, and Lil Yachty.

Ariana Fletcher, known as Ari on the show, will also be returning. An entrepreneur with her own successful makeup brand, Ari also hosts a YouTube podcast where she talks about fashion, make-up, and lifestyle-related topics.

Dess Dior, a popular rapper with multiple viral songs including Don't Play and Rich B*tch will also be a part of season two. She is also a model and an entrepreneur with also has her own fashion line.

Lekeyah Robinson is another rapper, who will also be part of season 2. She signed with Motown Records, with her work at the studio being one of the highlights of her time on season one.

A number of other cast members will be returning for season 2 of The Impact: Atlanta. This includes Tuson Jewell, who is an aspiring actor and also the best friend of Ariana Fletcher.

The show, produced by Kevin Lee, Pierre Thomas, and Brian Sher, attempts to show an accurate take on the ever-dramatic social life of Atlanta-based celebrities. With Season 1 resulting in a loyal viewer base, BET+ announced the renewal even before the opening season came to an end.

When will The Impact: Atlanta season 2 premiere?

The Impact: Atlanta season two will premiere on October 5, 2023, with the first 2 episodes. The next episodes will be available to view on BET+ and BET+ Original every Wednesday,

The official trailer, released in late September, promised to take things to the next level. Season two seems to have a range of drama involving the familiar cast members. Fans will also get a more detailed look at a lot of drama surrounding some of the cast members’ family and friends.

Season 2 promises to be much more dramatic than its predecessors, and will take things personally for the assorted cast members of the show. After watching the dramatic trailer, are eagerly awaiting the first two episodes of season two.