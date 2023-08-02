"I don't understand men": Summer Walker rips into Lil Meech as ring camera video goes viral amid cheating claim scandal 

Summer Walker has responded to the alleged Lil Meech cheating scandal. On August 1, security camera footage showing Lil Meech and an unidentified woman entering an apartment together went viral. The ring camera video was uploaded by the Shade Room and soon spread all over the internet.

Lil Meech has since responded to the footage on his Instagram story, saying:

"Damn, I can’t help my cousin bring the bags in the house. We went to the grocery store, man."

Fans, however, suspect that the couple has called it quits as, before Meech's clarification, Summer Walker posted a story on her Instagram indirectly addressing the recent cheating rumors of her beau.

In the story, she wrote:

"I don’t understand men but ima give it to God."

Summer Walker's Instagram story about Jayda Cheaves also led to speculations about her breakup with Meech

The Shade Room doorbell camera footage came out on Tuesday, which showed Lil Meech entering an apartment with a woman. The time stamp on the footage suggests that the BMF actor was at the woman's house for about 17 minutes.

While Meech has clarified that the woman was her cousin and was just helping her with the groceries, Summer Walker had already seemingly responded to the footage by then. She took to her Instagram stories and wrote:

“It’s just crazy how a n***a will really try to pursue the f**k out of you for 2 years, make you meet they whole family, wanna be around you and your kids all day & pay bills just to embarrass you to the world lmao. I don’t understand men but ima give it to God.”

While she didn't directly refer to Lil Meech, fans think that it is aimed at him, especially since this is not the first time that Meech's alleged cheating scandals have gone public.

On July 31, Summer Walker posted a couple of stories on her Instagram, hinting that she and Meech may have broken up. In the stories, she mentioned Jayda Cheaves, who also went through a similar situation with her ex, rapper Lil Baby, who cheated on her, according to Hot 97.

"Tried my best to be Jayda Wayda but I couldn’t. It was cute though, I wish him the best," Summer wrote.

In a second story, she added:

"Can't do that cheatin' stuff."

Summer Walker seemingly confirms her breakup with Lil Meech. (Images via Instagram/@summerwalker)

Given that Cheaves has no connection to Walker or Meech, she responded to the Instagram singer in a comment under a Shade Room post about the same.

"I learned my lesson after ONE kid. Mfers round here starting they own trends and tryna INSERT ME in for laughs on the shade room. NO," she wrote.

Lil Meech has been accused of cheating in the past too

Another cheating scandal that Lil Meech was tied to was with a woman claiming to be pregnant with the actor's child. The woman, identified as Tiffany Marie, reportedly sent an Instagram DM to Summer after her boyfriend had allegedly ghosted her.

"Hey girl, I just wanted to come to you woman to woman before I go to the blogs. Me and Meech have been seeing each other for the past four months and now I am pregnant," the DM read.

Summer Walker responded by questioning her for proof and calling her "sick." In response, the woman replied with an image of a positive pregnancy test.

Lil Meech defended himself by responding to the woman through Summer's account. As reported by Hip Hop Dx, he said:

"B*tch, why are you lying. This meech. You don’t know me. Stop playing before I have somebody at your job."

Mia Royale @miaroyale__ she always a mood Summer walker gave the shade room the middle fingershe always a mood

Previously, Lil Meech also emphasized that he was with Walker, after false dating rumors of him being involved with Anisa Ali Abdu surfaced online.

"Summer ain’t going no where, so everybody can go back to their fucked up lies, and keep hatin’ we on vacation. "

Summer Walker tagged on, commenting under Shade Room's post about the couple.

"There’s a million more things y’all could be worried about than me & this man. It’s been like 3 days now, let’s hang it TF up," she wrote at the time.

Summer's stand on cheating and infidelity

Summer Walker had previously addressed her thoughts on infidelity in May 2023, before she and Lil Meech made their relationship public in June. She went to the TV show, Caresha Please, and told host Yung Miami:

"I'm not dealing with that sh*t, like, I'm just not."

She expressed how her peace matters more than anything else.

The story is still ongoing and although there have been a few back-and-forth posts on social media, Summer Walker and Lil Meech haven't officially confirmed their relationship status yet.