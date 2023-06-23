What did Jess Hilarious say about Lil Meech? Summer Walker feud explained as duo swap jibes online

American singer Summer Walker slammed comedian Jess Hilarious after she called Lil Meech "smelly." On June 23, Meech took to his Instagram handle to share a series of videos and pictures, where the 31-year-old comedian can be seen weighing in on the cheating allegations surrounding the rapper.

While appearing on an episode of The Breakfast Club, Jess said that she believes that Summer Walker did "too much" by sharing the screenshots of the DMs of the other woman whom Lil Meech allegedly cheated her on her with. She also suggested Meech to “keep cheating” on Summer since then his fans will get better music. Jess also went on to call Meech "smelly."

Additionally, the comic said she hopes Walker does not give Meech more kids. After Jess Hilarious' video went viral, Meech posted the same video along with some old messages from the comedian where she wrote that she was "proud of him" and another one asking if he was in Baltimore anymore.

While Meech did not hold himself back and called Jess an "unstable creature," Summer also defended her man in the comments section and wrote:

Screenshot of Summer Walker's comment on Lil Meech's post slamming Jess Hilarious.(Photo via @lilmeechbmf/Instagram)

"That’s so sad. thirsty a** girl must have caught amnesia .. worried about my dm’s & forgot about these."

Summer Walker thinks Jess Hilarious is "weird" for making remarks about Lil Meech

After the whole drama unfolded, Summer Walker took to her Instagram stories to slam Hilarious comments made during her appearance at The Breakfast Club. In the screenshots grabbed by The Shade Room, the White Tee singer called the comic "ugly" for hoping that she keeps getting cheated on.

"Have you even met either of us? I understand you wasn't (sic) nobody (sic) first choice on that show but this isn't how you try to solidify your spot."

She further wrote:

"You'd think being so ugly you'd try to be sweeter. Being ugly in & out isn't a good combination & will NOT get your (sic) far in this industry."

Screenshot of Walker's Instagram story slamming Jess Hilarious. (Photo via @TheShadeRoom/Instagram)

On her other Instagram stories, Summer Walker revealed how people "investigated" that she was dating Lil Meech just from a "reflection in the car." She further claimed that people criticize them for "every move" that they make. Summer Walker further said:

"I don't care about y'all counting my kids I got, IMA HAVE SOME MORE. I don't give af about what y'all think is embarrassing. I'm not leaving we already said that so find something else to obsess over. WATCH HIS (LIL MEECH) SHOW, BUY MY MUSIC & MOVE TF ON LMAO DAMN."

Further, she said she will live her life on her own terms and claimed that people will keep attending her concerts to the point that they sell out and make her rich. Walker also said that she does not care about her looks.

"I literally don't give af, I go to the grocery store no makeup in my bonnet baby on hip just like the rest of you h**s."

This justification came after Lil Meech battled with cheating allegations after Anisa Ali Abdu claimed that he slid into her DMs and asked her to "make a story" as to how she got to have her signature chain.

