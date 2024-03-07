Green bone after cremation meaning explained as Jaclyn Jose's sister reveals details of remains 

Jaclyn Jose’s sister revealed the late Filipino actress had a green bone after her cremation. The Ma’ Rosa star passed away from a heart attack on March 2 at the age of 59. Her sudden demise left her children, family, and friends devastated.

As the multi-awarded actress was finally cremated, her sister Veronica Jones shared in an interview with ABS-CBN what was discovered in her ashed remains. What she said translates to:

“They say there is a 'green bone'... not all cremated people have that. Very rare, Jane was seen with one, which means she has a good heart.”

Veronica continued describing her deceased sister as a loving, compassionate and down-to-earth individual. She emphasized that Jaclyn always treated the crew and staff of the projects she worked on, with respect, kindness and affection.

Green Bone after cremation meaning explored in the wake of Jaclyn Jose's passing

In some cultures and religions, people believe green bones after cremation to be an emblem of good luck. Some individuals even carry these small fragments of green bones around in any form. This is said to be done to draw prosperity.

It is also thought that this green bone is only found in individuals who had been good people when they were alive and carried no negativity in their hearts. In Chinese cultures, it is believed that green bones found in the cremated remains are a final gift the deceased leave to their family. It is considered a welcome sign.

In Jaclyn Jose's cremated remains, the discovery of green bones can also be associated with the belief that she was a good person during her lifetime.

However, the scientific reason behind green bones after cremation differs from its cultural belief. The temperature of the crematorium is one of the affecting factors behind the color of the bones in the cremated remains.

The ideal temperature for cremation is between 1,400 and 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit. As the corpse approaches the scorching temperature, it undergoes several changes. The organic components in the bone start carbonizing at around 570 degrees Fahrenheit, which makes the bone turn black or dusty brown.

The bone becomes a darker black shade as the heat increases to 1,400 degrees Fahrenheit. Once it reaches more than 1,470 degrees Fahrenheit, the calcium and phosphorus present in the bones turn white or light gray. The shades depend on the duration of the body kept at this temperature.

If the bones have come into contact with bronze or copper that had begun to degrade, they sometimes turn green in color. The bones can also turn green due to contact with chromium oxide or tetracycline. These components are usually found in antibiotics consumed during childhood.

The green bones found in Jaclyn Jose's remains could be due to these scientific factors, or it could also be because of her kind nature when she was alive. It appeared from her sister Veronica's statement that she believed Jaclyn Jose's positive and affectionate personality led to her bones turning green.