Greg Puciato 2024 UK and Ireland headline tour: Tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Greg Puciato has announced a new tour which is scheduled to be held from March 1, 2024, to March 12, 2024, in venues across mainland UK and Ireland. The tour will be a followup to the Australia tour the singer has scheduled for January of 2024.

The singer announced the new tour, which will feature supporting performances by Trace amount, via a post on his official Instagram page on September 4, 2023:

Tickets for the tour will be available from September 8, 2023, 10 am BST. Prices for the same have not been announced yet. Tickets can be purchased via Songkick.

Greg Puciato building momentum for his career with tour

Greg Puciato has been experiencing a steady growth in his solo career since the release of his debut album back in 2020. The singer has been steadily increasing his singles repertoire even as he works in his various group projects.

Now the singer will embark on multiple back to back tours, starting with a UK and US tour with his project Better Lovers, which will end with a show at the Mesa in Pheonix, Arizona on October 13, 2023.

Following the Better Lovers tour, the singer will embark on a solo tour in Australia, playing through January and wrapping with a show at the Amplifier Bar in Perth on January 21, 2024.

Following the Australia tour, the singer will embark on the newly announced UK and Ireland tour. Joining him on the tour as suppport will be musician Trace Amount.

The full list of dates and venues for the Greg Puciato UK and Ireland 2024 tour is given below:

March 1, 2024 – Bristol, UK at Bristol Thekla

March 2, 2024 – Nottingham, UK at Rescue Rooms

March 3, 2024 – Leeds, UK at The Key Club

March 4, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at King Tut’s

March 5, 2024 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK at The Cluny

March 7, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at Hare & Hounds

March 8, 2024 – London, UK at The Garage

March 9, 2024 – Brighton, UK at Chalk

March 10, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Academy 3

March 12, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at Whelan’s

More about Greg Puciato and his music career

Greg Puciato is primarily known for his work with his bands, prominent among which are Dillinger Escape Plan, Killer be Killer and the Black Queen supergroup. Dillinger Escape Plan is currently defunct, having been disbanded in 2016. The rest are active.

Aside from his band career, he released a solo studio album, titled Child Soldier: Creator of God, on October 1, 2020. The album was a moderate success, peaking at number 69 on the Australian album chart.

Greg Puciato is also known for his guest appearances on various albums, prominent among which are Error by Error, and Brighten by Jerry Cantrell.