Grindr loses about half of its staff over return-to-office mandate, sparks reactions online

After Grindr compelled employees who objected to the return-to-office policy to resign, the company lost 45% of its team. In response to this choice, the firm that developed the LGBT+ dating app has experienced a huge exodus.

According to sources like Wired, this occurred after management at the well-known dating service abruptly gave employees notice in August 2023. Per the notification, either the employees agree to return in person to work at least two days per week at the company's offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, or San Francisco within two weeks, or they risk being fired.

Pop Crave shared the news on X (also known as Twitter)

If agreed to, many workers would have had to move to Los Angeles, Chicago, or San Francisco. Some CWA union members have also charged the business with hypocrisy for requesting that LGBTQ+ employees leave everything behind and move. This incident prompted social media users to react and express their opinions regarding the decision.

"This might be the end for them": Netizens react after nearly half of Grindr's employees leave the company

Netizens reacted as the news went viral (Image via Getty Images)

The West Hollywood-based business has a rigid code that mandates workers report to work in person at least two days a week. The company apparently took the step just two weeks after the dating app's employees had unionized under the guidance of the Communications Workers of America (CWA).

Sources like the New York Post claimed that the staff had declared their intention to unionize on July 20 through CWA, but the labor campaign has not yet been formally recognized.

On August 4, the corporation declared the mandate for returning to work. In response to the policy that would have required relocation for many, 82 out of the 178 employees at the company, or a startling 46% of its entire team, decided to resign, according to the representatives from the Grindr union who spoke to Wired.

Employees also claim that the second phase of the policy's implementation will result in the firing of many more people who did not sign the pledge. The group claimed that the company took the step in an attempt "to silence workers from speaking out about their working conditions."

“These decisions have left Grindr dangerously understaffed and raises questions about the safety, security and stability of the app for users,” said Erick Cortez, a member of Grindr United-CWA. “It is clear Grindr wants workers to be silenced and deterred from exercising our right to organize, regardless of the expense.”

In a statement to CNN, a Grindr spokesperson said:

"We are looking forward to returning to the office in a hybrid model in October and further improving productivity and collaboration for our entire team."

Once the news went viral, netizens on X (formerly known as Twitter) went under @PopCrave's comment section to share their opinions.

The company's decision sparked backlash from netizens (Image via X/@PopCrave)

The company's decision sparked backlash from netizens (Image via X/@PopCrave)

The company's decision sparked backlash from netizens (Image via X/@PopCrave)

The company's decision sparked backlash from netizens (Image via X/@PopCrave)

The company's decision sparked backlash from netizens (Image via X/@PopCrave)

The company's decision sparked backlash from netizens (Image via X/@PopCrave)

The company's decision sparked backlash from netizens (Image via X/@PopCrave)

The company's decision sparked backlash from netizens (Image via X/@PopCrave)

The company's decision sparked backlash from netizens (Image via X/@PopCrave)

The CWA is now accusing Grindr of unfair labor practices, including the return to office policy on behalf of the staff. Moreover, CWA has already officially complained to the National Labour Relations Board on behalf of Grindr employees.

According to Wire, the union has also charged the corporation with illegally trying to stifle the conversation about working conditions in office discussions and through an agreement provided to terminated employees in exchange for cutting payment.