Former WWE employee throws light on 'unsafe work environment' amidst recent lawsuit

Former WWE employee Dave Schilling reacted to a recent lawsuit alleging controversial creative pitches and how the company has an "unsafe work environment."

Britney Abrahams, a former WWE writer, recently filed a lawsuit against the company. Abrahams claimed that there were several controversial storyline pitches made within the creative team, including Mansoor being behind 9/11 and Reggie getting hunted by Shane Thorne.

During a recent appearance on Fightful's In The Weeds podcast, Schilling was shocked by the creative pitches. However, he was not surprised that it happened since the company is not a safe work environment for women, people of color, or members of the LGBTQ+ community.

"My thoughts were probably similar to a lot of people who are people of color who work for WWE, which is not terribly surprising that someone would be upset about things they experienced at the company," Schilling said. "It's not the best place to work if you're a person of color, you're a woman, you're LGBTQ." [H/T: Fightful]

Dave Schilling worked as a creative writer from February to April 2019. His reason for leaving was undisclosed, but he previously worked for Bleacher Report, Grantland, The Guardian, and VICE.

Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon and five WWE backstage employees part of the recent lawsuit

As part of her lawsuit, Britney Abrahams claimed that she and another black writer were discriminated against because they were critical of the controversial storyline pitches.

However, Abrahams also noted that she was fired last year for taking home a commemorative chair from WrestleMania 38. Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, and five more backstage employees were named as defendants.

WWE is yet to comment on the lawsuit filed by Abrahams. Vince McMahon, who recently returned to the company, retired last year as CEO of the promotion after several sexual misconduct allegations and making alleged hush payments to multiple women throughout the years.

