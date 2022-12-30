[WATCH] "Clever girl" - WWE Superstar hilariously fails at setting up a backstage attack on Ricochet

WWE star Mace recently shared a video where his teammate Mansoor epically failed to tangle former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet in a trap he set.

As part of the "Making it Maximum" segment, Mansoor and his ally Mace attempted to stage a backstage attack, as they wanted to be on one of the main show lineups on the blue brand. The duo have been a part of Maximum Male Models since LA Knight, previously known as Max Dupri, created the group. Since then, the group has been run by Maxxine Dupri, and Knight has quit the stable.

During a previous episode of Friday Night SmackDown, team Maximum Male Models (MMM) hatched a plan to take down one of the WWE Superstars to replace their spot on the show. As they formulated the plot, Ricochet walked in.

The 27-year-old WWE Superstar caught The One and Only and invited him to show something, only to backstab him in a vicious attack by MMM. However, the former Intercontinental Champion did not fall for Mansoor's words.

Instead, Ricochet told Mansoor that he was acting strange and stupid because, clearly, the latter had nothing to show him. Smartly, The One and Only retraced his steps away from Mansoor.

Mace took to Twitter to share the former United States Champion's quick-witted move and called him a "clever girl."

You can check out Mace's tweet below:

Ricochet shared pictures of his injury on SmackDown

The One and Only may have won the Miracle on 34th Street Fight on the latest episode of SmackDown, but the WWE Superstar was left with some battle scars.

Ricochet joined forces with Braun Strowman to take on Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. The thrilling match featured several appearances, including one by NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day, who disguised themselves as Nutcracker dolls.

Following the match, the former Intercontinental Champion took to Twitter to reveal that he received a nasty bump during the contest, resulting in a deep gash on his head. Six stitches were required to close the wound on the WWE superstar.

In a Twitter post, he also included some graphic pictures of the injury:

"6 stitches in my stocking and a lump, least it's not coal [sic]. #SmackDown," he wrote.

Ricochet @KingRicochet 🏽 Everyone I’m okay! I will update you in the morning…thank for the love Everyone I’m okay! I will update you in the morning…thank for the love 🙏🏽

The High-Flyer assured fans he was fine. However, given the star's light-hearted demeanor, the injury is unlikely to keep him out of the ring for long. He also recently won the SmackDown World Cup and unsuccessfully challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

It remains to be seen what is in store for The One and Only in the new year.

