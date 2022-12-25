"6 stitches in my stocking" - Ricochet shares pictures of nasty injury sustained this week on SmackDown

Ricochet may have won the Miracle on 34th Street Fight on SmackDown, but the WWE Superstar had some battle scars to take away from the encounter.

The high-flyer teamed up with Braun Strowman to take on Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium. The thrilling encounter involved many spots, including a cameo from NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day dressed as Nutcracker dolls.

After the match, Ricochet took to Twitter to share that he took a nasty bump during the contest that resulted in a deep gash on his head. The SmackDown star needed six stitches to close the wound. He also shared some graphic pictures of the injury in the post.

Here's what the tweet said:

"6 stitches in my stocking and a lump…least it’s not coal."

Ricochet @KingRicochet 🏽 Everyone I’m okay! I will update you in the morning…thank for the love Everyone I’m okay! I will update you in the morning…thank for the love 🙏🏽

The One and Only reassured fans that he was fine. Given the humorous tone of the star, it is unlikely that the injury will keep him out of the ring for too long.

Ricochet got some help from SmackDown announcer Samantha Irvin

During a thrilling encounter on the blue brand, Ricochet was almost down and out. In a hilarious spot, his tag team partner, Strowman, used his presence of mind to hold a mistletoe over his head.

Braun Strowman then asked Ricochet's real-life girlfriend, Samantha Irvin, to revive him with a kiss under the mistletoe. This did wonders for the high flyer as he regained full energy and completed the match.

The One and Only has been in a long-drawn feud with Gunther since the Ring General took the Intercontinental Championship from him earlier this year. He won the SmackDown World Cup for another shot at the title but came up short in an instant classic encounter last week.

The 34-year-old star has garnered a lot of praise for his performances of late and will be looking to make a mark on the SmackDown roster in 2023.

