Gunther wins Intercontinental Championship on WWE SmackDown

Gunther has been crowned the new Intercontinental Champion on SmackDown
Israel Lutete
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 11, 2022 08:28 AM IST

Former NXT Champion Gunther captured his first main roster title on the latest episode of SmackDown.

He and Ricochet collided in a hard-hitting bout for the coveted Intercontinental Championship for the first time in WWE. The latter won the title several months ago by defeating Sami Zayn on the blue brand prior to WrestleMania 38.

Chopped all the way to the next zip code 😳@Gunther_AUT #SmackDown https://t.co/hCzgDUz8Nr

The coveted champion changed hands again on SmackDown this week as Gunther, accompanied by Ludwig Kaiser, defeated Ricochet to become the new IC Champ. The former also extended his unbeaten streak by winning the bout. He's been on a roll since arriving on the show, and the two stars put on an impressive match.

The Ring General is a former NXT United Kingdom Champion and holds the record for 870 days, which is one of the longest championship reigns in recent memory. He is now a two-time champion in WWE.

WWE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPION https://t.co/XvUvwFORKe

With the Money in the Bank premium live event only a few weeks away, it'll be interesting to see if he'll defend the Intercontinental Championship at the event and who his opponent will be if he does.

Edited by Neda Ali

