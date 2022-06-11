Gunther wins Intercontinental Championship on WWE SmackDown

Former NXT Champion Gunther captured his first main roster title on the latest episode of SmackDown.

He and Ricochet collided in a hard-hitting bout for the coveted Intercontinental Championship for the first time in WWE. The latter won the title several months ago by defeating Sami Zayn on the blue brand prior to WrestleMania 38.

The coveted champion changed hands again on SmackDown this week as Gunther, accompanied by Ludwig Kaiser, defeated Ricochet to become the new IC Champ. The former also extended his unbeaten streak by winning the bout. He's been on a roll since arriving on the show, and the two stars put on an impressive match.

The Ring General is a former NXT United Kingdom Champion and holds the record for 870 days, which is one of the longest championship reigns in recent memory. He is now a two-time champion in WWE.

With the Money in the Bank premium live event only a few weeks away, it'll be interesting to see if he'll defend the Intercontinental Championship at the event and who his opponent will be if he does.

