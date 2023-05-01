"I don't have his new number" - 37-year-old star asks former WWE Champion to text Vince McMahon for him

A former WWE Superstar wants to contact Vince McMahon and has asked a current star for help.

Vince McMahon resigned as WWE's CEO last July as the company launched an investigation into alleged misconduct with former female employees. The 77-year-old returned to the company after being unanimously elected as Chairman of the Board in January. McMahon's return to the promotion was likely to help facilitate a sale, and the company recently merged with the UFC's parent company, Endeavor.

Matt Cardona, formerly known as WWE Superstar Zack Ryder, recently took to Twitter to reveal that he wants to send a message to Vince McMahon but does not know his new phone number.

Cardona tagged former WWE Champion The Miz in his post, asking him to pass along an updated photo of himself to Vince.

"Can somebody text this to @VinceMcMahon for me? I would but I don’t have his new number. (cough) @mikethemiz (cough)," tweeted Matt Cardona.

Former WWE manager says Shane McMahon returning at WrestleMania was a sign Vince McMahon is back

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently said that Shane McMahon's return at WrestleMania 39 was a sign that Mr. McMahon is back in power.

Shane McMahon accepted The Miz's Open Challenge during Night Two of WWE WrestleMania 39, and it was a disaster. Shane tore his quad during the impromptu match. Snoop Dogg improvised and hit The A-Lister with a People's Elbow to defeat the former champion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Dutch Mantell claimed Shane's return at WrestleMania was a sign that Vince is back in charge.

"When I first saw Shane McMahon, I went, 'Wait a minute' and it was like, tell me Vince McMahon is back in charge without telling me Vince McMahon was back in charge, and here comes Shane. I'm not laughing, but he blew his knee out. Well, it was actually kinda funny but I hate to laugh at it. I don't know how much influence he's going to have on creative," said Dutch Mantell. [From 5:34 to 6:07]

Matt Cardona has had a ton of success in Game Changer Wrestling and on the independent scene. It will be interesting to see if he ever returns to the company or decides to spend the remainder of his career elsewhere.

