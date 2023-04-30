Former champion's shocking return was the biggest sign of Vince McMahon being back in power in WWE, according to veteran (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell feels the fact that Shane McMahon returned at WrestleMania 39 was a major sign indicating that Vince McMahon is back in power in WWE.

The Grandest Stages of Them All's latest edition was loaded with several big moments, though none was as shocking as Shane O'Mac's return. The former Hardcore Champion showed up to face The Miz on the Night 2 of the event. However, just seconds into the match, Shane tore his quad muscle.

This forced Snoop Dogg to replace the 53-year-old and hit the People's Elbow on The A-Lister for the win. While things ended on a whimper for Shane McMahon, the crowd erupted upon seeing Shane more than after a year.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell explained that moment he saw Shane McMahon show up, it convinced him Vince McMahon was back in power in WWE. Mantell also added that he couldn't help but laugh at the way things went down for Shane O'Mac at WrestleMania 39.

"When I first saw Shane McMahon, I went, 'Wait a minute' and it was like, tell me Vince McMahon is back in charge without telling me Vince McMahon was back in charge, and here comes Shane. I'm not laughing, but he blew his knee out. Well, it was actually kinda funny but I hate to laugh at it. I don't know how much influence he's going to have on creative," said Dutch Mantell (5:34 - 6:07)

WWE legend Dutch Mantell also felt sorry for Shane McMahon for his injury at WrestleMania 39

"In a previous episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that Shane McMahon's injury at WrestleMania 39 was embarrassing. The WWE veteran also lauded The Miz and Snoop Dog for controlling the situation. Mantell added that he also felt sorry for Shane O'Mac when he was being escorted to the back.

"When I saw him come out, I was sitting there; of course, I didn't know he was coming, and nothing came out saying he was there. When I saw him coming, I was like, 'Okay, something's up now' because he appears out of nowhere, and he's doing his stuff down the ring, and then he blows his knee out, which is embarrassing, and kudos to Snoop Dogg and The Miz because they covered it up. Did you see the footage of them helping Shane walk back? I really felt sorry for him," said Dutch Mantell.

It'll be interesting to see if Shane makes more WWE appearances down the line once he recovers from his torn quad muscle.

