Dutch Mantell recently opened up about Shane McMahon's return at WrestleMania 39, where he injured his knee during his match against The Miz.

Shane's return was arguably the most shocking moment at Mania, as nobody had expected him to show up, especially after the events at Royal Rumble 2022. Shane McMahon reportedly tried to book himself strongly during the Men's Rumble match. Following the show, he was rumored to have been released by WWE.

However, Shane O'Mac returned at WrestleMania 39 as a surprise opponent for The Miz on Night 2 of WrestleMania. Minutes into the bout, the 53-year-old accidentally tore his quad muscle. He was then escorted out of the arena, with Snoop Dogg replacing him in the match and defeated The A-Lister.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that he was surprised to see Shane show up. Mantell said that Shane O'Mac's injury was embarrassing and praised Snoop Dogg and The Miz for not letting things collapse. He added that he felt sorry for Shane McMahon when he was being taken back.

"When I saw him come out, I was sitting there; of course, I didn't know he was coming, and nothing came out saying he was there. When I saw him coming, I was like, 'Okay, something's up now' because he appears out of nowhere, and he's doing his stuff down the ring, and then he blows his knee out, which is embarrassing, and kudos to Snoop Dogg and The Miz because they covered it up. Did you see the footage of them helping Shane walk back? I really felt sorry for him," said Dutch Mantell. (7:14 - 7:54)

Check out the full video below:

Shane McMahon underwent surgery after WrestleMania

After WrestleMania 39, Shane McMahon was reportedly taken for surgery for his torn quad. It was noted that the 53-year-old was flown to Birmingham, Alabama, for the procedure. As for his future with WWE, it isn't clear if Shane O'Mac's return was a one-off thing or if the promotion had anything else in store for him.

How2Wrestling @How2Wrestling Turns out Shane McMahon didn't get the WrestleMania moment he was hoping for! Turns out Shane McMahon didn't get the WrestleMania moment he was hoping for! https://t.co/r1GSBKuHpj

Even if he's meant to make more appearances for the company, it's safe to say it wouldn't happen anytime soon due to the seriousness of his injury.

