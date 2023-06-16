"Grooming kids is their objective": Dismissal of Temecula school board's Jodi McClay sparks uproar online 

Amidst the growing controversy surrounding the Temecula Valley School, the board decided to fire the district’s Superintendent, Jodi McClay. In a meeting held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, the board voted against McClay. The decision comes almost a month after the controversy to ban a book mentioning Milk, an openly gay politician, started erupting.
At the same time, the school board provided no reason for firing Jodi. However, Assistant Superintendent Kimberly Velez has been appointed as the Interim Superintendent. The uproar against the book started after parents discovered some matter in the book mentioning gay rights. The same was in the curriculum of kids from kindergarten to fifth grade.
Furthermore, the dismissal of Jodi McClay amidst the controversy sparked outrage amongst netizens, as a few took to social media and commented:
Not just the parents, but even the board president, Joseph Komrosky, showed concerns towards the book. Furthermore, the school board rejected the proposed curriculum after claiming it consisted of “morally objectionable material.”
Social media users reacted to Temecula school board firing Jodi McClay
The decision by the Temecula Valley School Board to terminate Superintendent Jodi McClay has sent shockwaves through the community and ignited a storm of criticism on social media. The firing came amid a heated controversy surrounding the ban of a book featuring the mention of Harvey Milk, a prominent openly gay politician.
With no clear explanation for the dismissal, social media users expressed outrage and frustration, questioning the board's actions and demanding transparency.
On the other hand, a few parents objected to the ban, claiming that the kids should know everything about their rights. Many others also protested about the firing of Jodi McClay. While she has not made any public announcements on the matter, the former Superintendent continues to get support from the netizens.