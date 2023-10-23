"Grow up": Fans defend EXO's Chen as he comes under fire for singing a fan-dedicated song at his wedding ceremony

On Sunday, October 22, EXO's Chen rolled out a wedding ceremony to grandly commemorate the marriage with his wife of three years. The two signed papers and officially registered their marriage in 2020. However, the couple decided to organize a wedding ceremony to gather their friends and family to happily celebrate the news.

While most of the ceremony carried on smoothly, certain fans were unhappy with a particular incident. Given that there's a lot of music played during a wedding ceremony, the meaningful aspect of the same was also present in Chen's wedding. However, when the idol used the instrumental EXO's Don't Go as one of the BGMs, a song dedicated to fans, people were angered by the same.

Since there were many fans already upset about the idol's marriage, they felt that the song was fuel for the fire. However, other EXO-Ls have been defending the idol, saying that he's allowed to use his group's songs freely.

Fans defend EXO's Chen as netizens fire criticism at the idol for using a fan-dedicated song at his recent wedding ceremony

Veteran fans of EXO would be aware of the fact that Chen suddenly announced his marriage to his fiance and her pregnancy back in 2020, which directed much hate toward the idol, with several people campaigning and protesting for his removal from the group. However, with other EXO-Ls' support, the idol continued to participate in EXO and other solo activities through SM Entertainment.

However, much of the controversy that settled received a new spotlight following the idol's recent wedding ceremony. While it's the norm for meaningful and heart-touching songs to be played at weddings, many fans were angered when the idol used the instrumental of a fan-dedicated song, Don't Go, during his ceremony.

Fans further justify their anger by stating that the song holds much importance and significance to the fandom. They also brought back an earlier comment made by the EXO member, Xiumin, during the group's appearance at the Killing Voice performance. He stated:

This song…it’s a beautiful track that connects EXO and EXO-L. Here’s “Don’t Go.”

Given the significance of the song, fans believed that it should be used only for events and incidents that connect EXO and EXO-Ls.

Additionally, given that EXO's Chen continued to be under fire for his wife's pregnancy before marriage, which resurfaced again during the wedding ceremony, the people who were against the participation of the idol in EXO were extremely angered and upset by the usage of Don't Go in his marriage ceremony.

Fans angered at Don't Go playing at the ceremony (Image via Koreaboo, theqoo)

However, fans soon came to defend EXO's Chen, saying that it was his group's song and he could use it to his will, especially given that it was a memorable and meaningful event such as his marriage ceremony. Additionally, fans also thought it was a beautiful song choice given its touching lyrics and heartwarming melody.

Fans defending the idol for using Don't Go (Image via X)

As fans continued to defend the idol by suggesting that he didn't mean any harm by using the song, they also appreciated and cherished the song's usage in the ceremony.