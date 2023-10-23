“We love to see you so happy”: Wedding pictures of EXO’s Chen go viral, fans shower him with love

The wedding ceremony of EXO’s Chen, aka Kim Jong-dae, with his non-celebrity girlfriend, held on October 22, 2023, made much fanfare on social media. The 31-year-old idol revealed that he was in a relationship with a non-celebrity girlfriend in 2020. He reportedly registered his marriage and welcomed his first child in April of the same year.

Earlier in August 2023, SM Entertainment, the EXO member’s company, announced that the singer would have a wedding ceremony in October. Several photos and videos of EXO’s Chen with his wife went viral on X on Sunday. The media reportedly was taken from the guests who were invited to the ceremony.

Fans who saw these pictures said that they were happy for Chen and congratulated him on X, formerly Twitter.

Expand Tweet

EXO’s Chen and his wife’s wedding ceremony celebrations take over K-pop fandom on X

The K-pop fandom, especially EXO-Ls, continues to be in a celebratory mode as pictures and videos from EXO’s Chen’s wedding made their way online. From the ceremony, the extravagant decor, the venue, the reception, and even the invitation, media from the singer’s marriage received heaps of love and wishes from fans.

EXO’s Chen, who welcomed his second child in January last year, booked a gorgeous venue for his wedding. The pictures showcased the hall being dominated by detailed flowerwork decorating the table and even hanging from the ceiling. A big frame with the newlywed’s black and white photo also adorned the venue.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans were more elated as Baekhyun, Suho, Kai, Chanyeol, Sehun, Xiumin, and D.O were also seen attending the wedding. More videos revealed that multiple EXO songs were performed at the wedding. Suho sang his solo song Let’s Love while Chen sang Best Luck. The group’s 2013 song, Don’t Go, was also performed via orchestra.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The K-pop fandom’s enthusiasm for EXO’s Chen and his family was over the moon. They continued showering him with wishes, blessings, and their unwavering support.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans’ outpouring of love only increased as many remembered the criticism and hatred that arose after EXO’s Chen revealed his desire to start a family nearly three years ago. Since his initial reveal of his girlfriend’s pregnancy, several fans sent protest trucks multiple times to demand his removal from the idol group.

In other news, EXO is nominated in the Best Male Group, Artist of the Year, and Worldwide Fans’ Choice categories in the 2023 MAMA Awards. The award ceremony is scheduled to take place on November 28 and 29 in Japan.

SM Entertainment announced on October 18 that D.O’s (aka Doh Kyung-soo) contract with the company will expire next month but he will continue to be a part of the group. He has established a new company with SM’s former manager and will proceed with his acting and music activities through it.