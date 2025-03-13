"Gwen is in her Trump era" — Netizens react as Gwen Stefani faces backlash over Tucker Carlson endorsement

Singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani is facing backlash on social media for supporting and promoting actor Jonathan Roumie's interview with right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson.

Ad

According to TVinsider, Jonathan Roumie gained fame for his role as Jesus in the crowd-funded television series The Chosen. He also portrayed evangelist Lonnie Frisbee in the 2023 film Jesus Revolution. Additionally, he is a public speaker and a voice artist for Hallow, a Catholic prayer app.

On March 6, Gwen Stefani retweeted Roumie's tweet promoting his interview with Carlson. The pop star called him a "powerful, inspirational" human.

Gwen Stafani on Jonathan Roumie's interview with Tucker Carlson. [Image via X/@gwenstefani]

Gwen Stefani's retweet triggered a strong reaction from netizens, who criticized her for endorsing the right-wing commentator. One user (@MIGUELMIGS) humorously tweeted that the pop star now appears to be a Trump supporter.

Ad

"Gwen is in her Trump era," they wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

One netizen (@Fan4me) stated that the singer appears to be influenced by her partners. Another user (@BlueNDface) inquired if she was aware of Carlson and his beliefs.

"Gwen Stefani seems like one of those girls who just completely absorbs and becomes whatever man she’s with. Eventually they’ll divorce and she’ll have a ballad about how she lost who she was for him," a netizen wrote on X.

Ad

"Gwen as a long time fan you're making it harder and harder to keep supporting you please don't platform Tucker Carlson the Russian propagandist good lord," another X user wrote.

"Gwen, I love you more than anything in life, and I know you're a good person. I'm trying to keep giving you the benefit of the doubt but you're making it more difficult. Please think about what you're posting. Please tell us you don't know who Tucker Carlson is," another netizen wrote.

Ad

One (@paopenate) criticized Stefani by saying she shouldn't support those who aim to divide others. Another (@westseadenny) argued that Tucker Carlson is far from Christianity, making it difficult to support him or anyone linked to him.

"I love you but I hope you know that your faith and Tucker Carlson’s platform full of hate are completely opposite of each other. Your voice influences many and in times of division and uncertainty, we shouldn’t promote those who invest so much in dividing us more," a netizen wrote.

Ad

"Do you know that Tucker Carlson is a White Supremacist? I have great faith and I do not align myself with people who want to eradicate people who look like me from the planet," another netizen wrote.

"Tucker is the most un-Christ-like persona. Hard to support him or any of the people associated with him," another X user wrote.

Ad

Gwen Stefani has promoted the Christian prayer app Hallow numerous times

2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 (Image via Getty)

According to Yahoo Entertainment, Gwen Stefani has partnered with the Hallow app several times. In her latest partnership, the singer uploaded a video on Instagram, urging her fans to use the app and participate in a 40-day prayer challenge.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to the media outlet, actors Jonathan Roumie, Mark Wahlberg, and Chris Pratt are associated with the Hallow app.

Gwen Stefani's last studio album, Bouquet, was released on November 15, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback