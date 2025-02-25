What did Tucker Carlson say about Dan Crenshaw? Eyepatch comment triggers viral hot mic moment

When Texas Republican Representative Dan Crenshaw sat with Britain GB News host Steven Edginton, the former seemingly threatened Tucker Carlson. This comes amid the duo’s ongoing feud. GB News has since deleted Crenshaw’s hot mic moment from their social media accounts.

Ad

While speaking to Steven Edginton, who asked him if he had ever met Tucker Carlson, Dan Crenshaw said in the interview released on February 25:

“We’ve talked a lot on Twitter. If I ever meet him, I’ll f**king kill him.”

During the hot mic moment, Crenshaw also called Carlson “the worst person.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

The feud between the duo began when Tucker Carlson said on his former primetime Fox News show back in May 2022:

“You know, the more I think about it, it takes a lot of gall for ‘eyepatch McCain’ to attack moms who are worried about baby formula as pro-Russia.”

The comment was made in reference to Dan Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL wearing an eyepatch. For those uninitiated, the Republican is a former Navy SEAL who lost his right eye during combat before being elected to Congress in 2018.

Ad

“Why don’t you come sit for an interview” — Tucker Carlson responds to Dan Crenshaw’s alleged threat on X

On February 25, Tucker Carlson took to X to say in a tweet that had amassed over three million views on the social networking site:

“Why don’t you come sit for an interview and we’ll see how you do? I’ll send you my address”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene also took to X to question Crenshaw whether he threatened to kill Carson, to which Crenshaw said- “lol, no.”

Carlson has criticized Crenshaw for years, calling him one of the “most left-wing” Republicans and accusing him of having “no interest in the U.S.,” according to Yahoo! News.

As the duo continued to fight it out on social media, Crenshaw called Carlson a “cowardly, know-nothing elitist who is full of s**t,” as per Yahoo! News.

Ad

Ad

The two have also been on opposing sides of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. As per NY Daily News, Crenshaw has stood firmly against President Vladimir Putin. The news outlet also stated that critics of Carlson have accused him of being sympathetic towards Putin, which Carlson has since denied.

Carlson said on Glenn Beck’s Blaze TV+ program last year:

“And by the way I should just say at the outset, I’ve been accused of being pro-Putin, and I’m not. And if I was, that’s OK too, I’m an adult man, an American citizen, I can like or dislike anyone I want. I can have any opinion I want.”

Ad

While discussing the same issue, Crenshaw seemingly accused Carlson in the GB News interview that Carlson is pro-Russia in the country's conflict with Ukraine. Crenshaw said:

“Tucker doesn’t know what he’s talking about. Tucker likes to visit Moscow and talk about how great the grocery stores are so I don’t really take his advice very seriously.”

Crenshaw had not responded to Carlson’s tweet about him at the time of writing this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback