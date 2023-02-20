WATCH: Viral video of Tucker Carlson getting called 'worst human being' by stranger sparks hilarious reactions online

Amidst the ongoing Dominion Voting Systems vs Fox news lawsuit row, an old video of Fox News' top-rated host Tucker Carlson has gone viral.

In the video, a stranger is heard telling Tucker Carlson that he was the worst human known to mankind.

The video, shared by Instagram user Dan Bailey on July 23, 2022, is being circulated once again and is drawing hilarious reactions from social media users.

In the 22-second video, Tucker Carlson is seen in a fishing store and at that time a man walks by him and confronts Carlson. The stranger was heard saying,

"I don't care man. Dude, you are the worst human being known to mankind."

Tucker Carlson replies saying, "I appreciate that."

The man then goes on to say:

"I want you to know what you have done to this state, to the United States, to everything else in this world. What you have done to people's families, what you have done to everybody else in this world."

Social media users call Tucker Carlson "a trust fund baby", share hilarious reactions

The video has amassed a number of views and had people calling out Tucker Carlson. Some even called the host a "trust fund baby cosplaying as an everyday person."

The old video of Tucker Carlson came to light at a time when the New York Times and the Washington Post reported that a defamation lawsuit was filed against Fox News. The $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit was filed by Dominion Voting Systems. It was reported that Dominion Voting Systems filed a 178-page brief, which said that the staff at Fox knew that the "dominion stuff was total bs."

It added:

“To demonstrate this case, Dominion revealed embarrassing excerpts of text messages and depositions from Fox News executives, journalists, staff, and program hosts demonstrating a widespread acknowledgement in the company that the claims some Fox programs were propagating about Dominion stealing the election for Joe Biden were “really crazy stuff."

Here's what you need to know about the defamation lawsuit against Fox News

Dominion's attorneys released a new filing on Thursday. They retrieved some of FOX News' emails, texts, and testimony from the popular hosts and top executives to draw a narrative about what happened after Election Day 2020.

In court documents, it was mentioned that on January 6, 2021, Fox News' top executive made sure to veto then-President Donald Trump's attempt to appear on the network's air. On January 6, a violent mob had reached the US capitol in support of Donald Trump,

In the filing, it was also mentioned:

"Fox refused to allow President Trump on air that evening because ‘it would be irresponsible to put him on the air’ and ‘could impact a lot of people in a negative way."

Soon after this, Fox released a statement, saying that there would be a lot of "noise and confusion" generated by Dominion and its "opportunistic private equity owners." However, the news house added that, the case is about the freedom of the press and speech. The news house noted that these are fundamental rights that are protected by the New York Times vs.Sullivan.

As per reports, the trial of this case is set to begin in mid-April.

