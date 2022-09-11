“Hallyu King and Queen”: K-drama fans react to Lee Min-ho and Song Hye-kyo interacting at the Fendi Baguette event

On September 10, Hallyu superstars Lee Min-ho and Song Hye-kyo were spotted in New York seated together and interacting at the Fendi Baguette event.

The two biggest Hallyu stars were dressed in luxurious black-colored outfits. Going by the number of pictures and videos, it seems like they had a wonderful time as industry colleagues and two Korean stars representing their country in a foreign land.

Madame Figaro Hong Kong's official Instagram also shared a picture of the actors together.

Fans cannot get over their gorgeous visuals and even termed this iconic moment as “Hallyu King and Queen.”

Lee Min-ho and Song Hye-kyo: Minoz worldwide are happy that the Pachinko star finally met his celebrity crush

Lee Min-ho had previously confessed that Song Hye-kyo was his celebrity crush and his ideal type as well. So, Minoz (Lee Min-ho fandom) teased the star on Twitter about finally meeting his crush and are hoping that they too get the chance to meet the Pachinko star soon.

Fans also noted that Lee Min-ho was adorably stealing glances at Song Hye-kyo.

Fans noted how good they look together and are hoping writers and directors will cast them together in a project soon.

The two stars haven’t worked together before this brief interaction at the Fendi event, but fans are hopeful that they can collaborate together in the future because they appear to have amazing chemistry in their pictures.

Fendi previously took to their social media platforms to announce that the Pachinko actor has joined the luxury company as its latest brand ambassador.

Fendi’s fashion event was attended by some of the biggest names in the glamor world, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Naomi Watts and Kim Kardashian, amongst others.

More about Lee Min-ho and Song Hye-kyo

Lee Min-Ho rose to fame with the 2009 hit rom-com drama Boys over Flowers and since then the actor’s stardom has been on the rise, having starred in many hit K-dramas including The Heirs, The King: Eternal Monarch, and Legend of the Blue Sea amongst others.

The actor hit the jackpot once again with the Apple TV+ drama Pachinko as Koh Hansu, a broker with ties to organized crime.

The actor auditioned for the role and well, the rest is history as the Emmy nominated drama earned several accolades and a lot of love from fans across the world. The series has been renewed for a second season.

He is also considered a torchbearer of the spread of Hallyu wave across the globe.

Meanwhile, Song Hye-kyo gained popularity through her work in television dramas and films like Autumn in My Heart, That Winter, the Wind Blows, Descendants of the Sun, Encounter, Hwang Jin Yi, My Brilliant Life, and The Queens.

She also worked in the popular 2021 Korean romantic drama Now, We Are Breaking Up. Her work in internationally successful K-dramas established her status as a top Hallyu star.

In other news, Lee Min-ho will be starring opposite Gong Hyo-jin in the sci-fi romance K-drama Ask the Stars and will be playing male lead Gong Ryong, an OB-GYN (obstetrician-gynecologist) who falls in love with an astronaut played by Gong Hyo-jin.

