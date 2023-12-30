"HAPPY V DAY" trends on X as ARMYs grandly celebrate BTS V's birthday with fan projects, edits, and more

On Saturday, December 30, for BTS V's birthday, ARMYs have been grandly celebrating the same through various social media platforms such as X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, etc. Given that ARMYs are known for their show-stopping fan projects on the BTS members' birthdays, naturally, the celebrations were only taking place online.

Several ARMYs across the globe have chosen diverse ways to showcase their love and support for the idol on his special day. Some of the extravagant fan projects that the ARMYs rolled out for BTS V's birthday include public advertisements, personal merchandise, figurines, showpieces, and more.

Expand Tweet

Given that the idol is currently serving his mandatory military service at the moment, fans have been all the more enthusiastic about his birthday to make the day lively and cheerful, regardless of where the idol is.

Fans extravagantly celebrate BTS V's birthday with fan projects like advertisements, figurines, and more

The 28-year-old K-pop idol who stands as a visual and vocal member of the seven-piece K-pop sensation, BTS, was born on December 30, 1995. Given K-pop traditions and the reputation ARMYs have withheld so far, the BTS members' birthdays are celebrated on par with national holidays or festivals, and BTS V was no exception.

While this year, the idol was unable to spend it with his fans due to his recent enlistment in the military, ARMYs have continued to make this day special and memorable. Fans worldwide planned several impressive fan projects for the idol, ranging from public advertisements in various places such as malls, buildings, subway stations, etc., to figurine and showpiece exhibitions.

Given that Seoul or Korea, in general, is usually expected to light up the brightest during the BTS members' birthdays, K-ARMYs didn't live down to the expectations.

Several spaces in Korea were covered with advertisements for the idol, wishing him a happy birthday. There was also an exhibition placed right outside the third exit of Sinchon Subway Station, where the project adorably referred to the idol's beloved pet Yeontan and his recently released solo album, Layover.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Additionally, and most commendably, several donation projects were raised in honor of BTS V's birthday, where fans engaged in various ways to help society. Some of the projects included donations to service dogs, serving meals for the needy, giving away gifts for the elderly, and many other heartwarming events.

However, fans have also rolled out other small-scale projects to showcase their love and support for the idol during his birthday. Months before BTS V's birthday, fans prepared certain goals to support the idol's solo career.

They've not only been streaming his previously released solo tracks, such as Love Me Again, Blue, etc., but have also been preparing to showcase abundant support for the idol's upcoming track in collaboration with the American singer Umi, wherever u r.

Additionally, several fan edits, fan art, and other related content also flooded the internet, congratulating BTS V on his special day. As fans continue to celebrate the idol's birthday in diverse and extravagant ways, other netizens witnessing the same naturally fall in awe of the same.