“Birthday in the military?”: Fans react to BTS’ V possibly hinting at joining military service with Jimin this year

A statement by BTS’ V at his solo fanmeeting (V)ICNIC went viral on X as fans believed that it may hint at his upcoming military service date. On October 14, the Slow Dancing singer treated fans to close-up pictures, live performances, and much sought-after interactions. He also brought fellow BTS member Jimin on stage.

While sharing hearty talks with the host and fans, BTS’ V revealed that he plans to guest on the popular variety show Running Man with Jimin. He then mentioned that he wants to appear on it with him before they “have to go this year.” Many fans believed that the statement alludes to the fact that both V and Jimin are yet to enlist for their compulsory military service.

Fans believe BTS’ V slipped up about his and Jimin’s enlistment month during the solo fanmeeting

BTS’ V and Jimin are arguably the most lovable BFF duo in the K-pop industry. Born in 1995, the duo studied in the same high school, practiced together for their debut, and debuted as BTS members as well. Lovingly called ‘Vmin,’ they have also, on multiple occasions, showcased their adorable friendship publicly.

In 2020, the duo released a song titled Friends based on their friendship as part of the Map of the Soul: 7.

At his solo fanmeeting called (V)ICNIC on October 14, BTS’ V and Jimin treated fans to a small live performance of Friends. They also engaged in friendly discussions, once again showing off their close bond. At one point, the Slow Dancing singer expressed his plan to attend Running Man with Jimin.

While talking about Running Man, BTS’ V also added that he will go on the show with the Like Crazy singer before the year ends as they will “have to go” somewhere in 2023. ARMYs speculated that this was a hint to the duo’s military enlistment as unconfirmed discussions on the remaining BTS members including them and RM and Jung Kook have yet to enlist.

Fans reacted to the post with mixed emotions. Some ARMYs took it with a grain of salt, pointing out that only two months remain for the year to get over. They believe that it is too soon for the duo to enlist. On the other hand, some fans wondered if BTS’ V might celebrate his birthday (December 31) while in the military and if the sentence held any truth.

As BIGHIT MUSIC and the septet aim for a reunion in 2025, many believe that the four remaining members must enlist by at least 2023 to complete the mandatory 18-month conscription and be discharged in time for the reunion.

Three BTS members are currently serving their military duties. These include Jin (December 13, 2022), j-hope (April 18, 2023), and SUGA (September 22, 2023).