Hardee's introduces 2 Apple Turnovers for $2 deal for a limited time

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. manages Hardee's Restaurants, an American fast-food restaurant chain that has a number of outlets in the Southern and Midwestern parts of the USA. Since its launch in North Carolina in 1961, the company has had several corporate ownerships. It eventually grew to become a fan-favorite burger franchise across the country.

The chain recently made headlines when it announced a new deal that offers two Apple Turnovers for $2. This offer will be available all day, every day, at participating restaurants around the country.

It is important to note that while the offer is currently available, it is unclear until when customers will be able to avail of it.

Hardee's Apple Turnovers have a warm and chunky filling

Apart from 2 Apple Turnovers for $2, it has other items as well (Image via Hardee’s)

Customers can enjoy two of the brand's delicious deep-fried Apple Turnovers for only $2 when they buy them in-store, online, or through the app as part of the deal. The flaky golden crust of this item is filled with a warm and chunky apple filling.

Individuals who are interested in ordering the item can do so through the chain's app or website, https://www.hardees.com/. All one has to do is go to the website or app, sign up, select the item, and click on the "Order Now" button. Furthermore, individuals can take advantage of this offer in-store or at a Hardee's drive-through as well. The deal is also available on DoorDash, Seamless, and Grubhub.

Hardee's also shed light on Apple Turnover's nutritional information. It consists of 35 grams of carbohydrates, 120 grams of fat, 3 grams of protein, 11 grams of sugar, and 260 milligrams of salt. It contains 540 calories in total.

About Hardee's Jumbo Chili Dog Combo

The Jumbo Chili Dog Combo offer is also a great deal (Image via Hardee’s)

Two Apple Turnovers for $2 is not the only deal that Hardee's is offering in July. The company recently introduced a $5.99 Jumbo Chilli Dog Combo at some locations, which comes with a side of fries and a small drink. The Jumbo Chilli Dog is a beef hot dog, which is paired with a quality bun. It is then topped with spicy beef chili, chopped onions, and yellow mustard.

It is important to note that this offer is only available for a limited period of time and it cannot be combined with any other offer, coupon, or discount. It is an ongoing deal and the restaurant chain has not announced for how long it will be available.

If a customer does not want the hot dog, they can substitute it with another entree. The double cheeseburger, 3-piece hand-breaded chicken tenders, and original hot ham 'N' cheese sandwich are among the other items that they can opt for, instead of the beef hot dog.

More about Hardee's

The chain is known for its Monster Thickburger (Image via Getty Images)

In the 1980s, Hardee's launched its 2,000th restaurant and added several new items to its menu, including the Cinnamon 'N' Raisin biscuit. Later, the brand also introduced the renowned Monster Thickburger, which is part of its unique line of Thickburgers. They are delicious burgers created with premium third-pound 100% Angus beef patties.

Apart from Apple Turnovers, the chain also sells Peaches & Cream Cheese Fried Pie, Super Sausage Biscuit w/ Fried Egg, Hardee Breakfast Platter, and more.

