Harry Potter star Jessie Cave hospitalized with COVID-19 amid fourth pregnancy

Jessie Cave, 34, is best known for her role as Lavender Brown (Ron Weasley’s love interest) in the Harry Potter franchise. She has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID during the third trimester, as she expects her fourth child.

The actress shared the news of her hospitalization to her Instagram account last Saturday. Posting a hospital selfie of her baby bump, Cave asked her 209,000 followers:

"Triage, once again... Anyone else had COVID in 3rd trimester & had it hit them like a tonne of bricks for weeks?"

Cave also asked her fans if taking anti-nausea drugs made anyone on her followers' list feel worse via her Instagram story.

The news comes three months after she announced her pregnancy on the 'Gram, writing "can't hide this new baby anymore," alongside a photo of herself cradling her growing belly.

This is not the first time Jessie Cave has been affected by the coronavirus

Jessie Cave is already a mother-of-three (Image via Darren Gerrish/WireImage)

Cave, who is also a comedian and cartoonist, is already a mother of three children - Donnie, 6, Margot, 4, and Tennessee (originally named Abraham "Bam" Benjamin), 17 months old, whom she shares with her partner, comedian Alfie Brown.

In January 2021, Cave's youngest child, Tennessee, then a three-month-old, tested positive for COVID. Sharing a photo of her newborn son lying in a hospital crib on Instagram, Cave wrote:

"Poor baby is COVID positive. He’s okay and doing well, but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully. This strain is super powerful and contagious, so I do hope that people take extra care in the coming weeks.

She added:

Really didn’t want this to be the start of my family's new year. Really didn’t want to be back in a hospital so soon after his traumatic birth."

However, two days after announcing her baby's diagnosis, Cave shared a series of photos from Tennessee's hospital stay on the photosharing app, noting that the baby had been sent home.

Cave, who has appeared in TV shows like Trollied and Call the Midwife and performed live performances at the Edinburgh Fringe, is now an acclaimed illustrator. In 2015, a collection of her "most neurotic doodles" was published in a book called Love Sick.

Cave, who has previously dropped a book called Sunrise, released her debut novel, Sunset, last year.

