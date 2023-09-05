Has Kanye West been banned from Italy? Venice boat fiasco explained as Water Taxi company issues statement

American rapper Kanye West and his 'wife' Bianca Censori have faced the consequences of their antics as the duo have been banned from an Italian boat rental company for public indecency. On August 27, the 46-year-old star was seen riding a water taxi with his pants down as his butt was exposed to the people around.

Moreover, his 28-year-old partner was seen crouched between the rapper's legs while he placed a hand on the back of her head. After the pictures went viral, the pair faced immense backlash for their shenanigans, which came after locals previously criticized Bianca Censori's see-through dresses.

Now, the duo hasn't been banned from all Venice boats but only from Venezia Turismo Motoscafi, who released a statement following a public backlash. The company said that Kanye and Bianca are no longer welcome on future trips and are banned from using their services.

Venice boat company claims the driver did not see Kanye West and Bianca Censori indulging in public decency

The statement explained that the boat's driver did not see any "obscenities" because they were busy minding the vehicle. But, if the driver had seen Kanye West and Bianca Censori indulging in any kind of behavior that is considered lewd, they would have “immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority”.

As per The Independent, the statement further read:

“In addition, there was a third person on board the taxi, who accompanied Mr and Mrs West, who obstructed the captain’s view to the stern in any case. We completely dissociate ourselves from such acts and behavior. Mr West and his wife will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company’s boats.”

The boat company has previously catered to several celebrities including Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, and Ben Affleck.

Kanye and Bianca have been traveling across the globe this summer, including Japan, and the rapper was recently photographed landing in Dublin, Ireland.

The pair is said to have married in January of this year, but they did not secure a marriage certificate, which would have made their wedding official. The artist "married" his employee just two months after his split from Kim Kardashian was settled.

Kanye West was previously married to Kardashian from 2014 to 2022. The SKIMS founder filed for divorce in February 2021 after six years of being together. Together, they share four kids - North (10), Saint (7), Chicago (5) and Psalm (4).

Since their divorce, West has garnered immense negative media limelight because of his anti-Semitic thoughts and tweets, having his Instagram and X handles blocked by the social media platforms for violating its terms.

He has also been romantically linked to Julia Fox, Irina Shayk, and Chaney Jones. As of writing, Kanye West has not responded to being banned by the famed Venice boat company.